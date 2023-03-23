On Wednesday, March 23, Punjab Police questioned the family members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh. A police team comprising senior officials questioned Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur for nearly an hour at the Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar.

Reportedly, a woman police officer questioned Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep, and mother Balwinder Kaur in connection with the alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh and his group ‘Waris Punjab De’.

DSP Harkrishan Singh, who visited Amritpal’s home, stated that they were there to conduct an investigation. Meanwhile, SSP Satinder Kumar said that ‘it was a routine matter’.

Although the Police refused to give any details regarding the questioning of Amritpal’s family, reports suggest that the police may have inquired about Kirandeep’s alleged past connection with radical Sikh organisations.

About Kirandeep Kaur

According to media reports, Amritpal Singh married Kirandeep Kaur, an NRI from the UK, in February of this year. Kirandeep Kaur moved to Punjab after getting married to Amritpal in February and currently stays at Jallupur Khera. Kaur is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and is reportedly a part of the Babbar Khalsa. She generates money for the terror group and provides funding for the Khalistan Movement. Moreover, she and five other people were arrested in 2020 for soliciting donations for the same outfit.