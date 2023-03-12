Sunday, March 12, 2023
Updated:

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in West Bengal

Window panes of a coach of Vande Bharat train in West Bengal were damaged after stones were pelted.

ANI
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in West Bengal (image courtesy: screenshot from ANI video)
10

An incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express train has been reported from West Bengal in which window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, Eastern Railway said in a statement. 

The incident was reported to have taken place near Farrakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, late evening on saturday. “This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated,” Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway siad. An inquiry has been ordered, official added. 

Visuals accesed by ANI shows window panes of high-speed train being damaged as stones were allegedly thrown at the train near Howrah station. 

In January 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second attack as earlier in the same month the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. 

The RPF Commander had informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district. 

“Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri,” he had said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

