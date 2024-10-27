In a remarkable turn of events, intense and unseasonal rainfall has led to flooding in parts of the Sahara Desert near the Draa Valley in Morocco, sparking an unprecedented wave of vegetation growth across the arid landscape. This unexpected greening is transforming the usually barren desert into a lush landscape, raising excitement and curiosity among locals and scientists alike.

Over recent weeks, Morocco’s southern regions have experienced extraordinary weather, with rainstorms resulting in flash floods that have drenched areas traditionally parched by extreme heat and drought. Intense rainfall over August and September filled dry basins and old river channels, turning parts of the desert, particularly near Merzouga and Lake Iriqui, into unexpected lakes and green patches.

This unusual weather phenomenon, attributed to an extratropical cyclone that shifted moisture from equatorial Africa, brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in just a few days. NASA satellite images showed verdant growth in several areas as dormant seeds sprang to life, transforming the landscape from barren sand to green pockets.

The heavy rainfall is the latest in a series of extreme weather patterns in the region, attributed by some experts to shifts in global climate conditions. Normally, the Sahara receives only minuscule annual rainfall, often less than 2 inches; however, parts of southern Morocco reported nearly double that amount within a few days.

Local meteorologists noted that it has been at least three decades since the region received this level of rain, sparking discussions on climate shifts and potential changes in precipitation patterns in North Africa. Some scientists speculate that climate change may contribute to increased frequency of these events, altering the ecological dynamics of the desert region and providing a boost to vegetation and food sources for desert wildlife​

The unusual rainfall has triggered the sprouting of grasses, wildflowers, and desert shrubs, creating pockets of greenery across the landscape. The Draa Valley, often known for its parched earth and sparse vegetation, now boasts areas covered in plant life, transforming the desert’s characteristic golden hue into a vibrant green. Several old lakes lying dry for decades are now filled with water.

Some locals have reported that the valley resembles scenes from distant, wetter parts of the country, as the region’s plants and seeds—typically lying dormant for years—have burst into life.

Scientists are eager to study this rare phenomenon. Researchers from Morocco’s National Center for Scientific Research are currently in the field to assess the extent of vegetation growth and soil fertility changes in response to the flooding. Preliminary reports suggest that the sudden surge in plant growth could enhance the local ecosystem, benefiting wildlife and possibly creating temporary grazing grounds for herders.

Residents in the area have expressed mixed feelings about the rain’s impact. While many welcome the rain and the verdant scenery it brings, others remain wary of its impact on local infrastructure and agriculture, as flash floods have caused damage to roads and irrigation systems. At least 11 people were killed in September due to the floods.

Environmental groups are also monitoring the situation closely, as this unexpected event may provide valuable insights into potential strategies for combating desertification and drought in North Africa.