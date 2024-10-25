On Thursday, 24th October, the farmers in Vijayapura district of Karnataka filed a petition to the district in-charge Minister MB Patil after receiving notices indicating that their lands belonged to the Waqf board. The controversy concerns 1,200 acres in Honwada village, Tikota taluk, with farmers claiming that officials are attempting to designate the area as the Shah Aminuddin Dargah, a religious institution. According to the reported notices sent by the tehsildar, the lands belong to the Waqf board citing old government records.

As per the reports, Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare Department Jameer Ahmed Khan met with Waqf officers earlier this month to discuss ‘encroachments’ on Waqf lands. Following these discussions, officials made efforts to remove ‘illegal encroachments’, resulting in the issue of controversial notices.

“The notice claimed that the land belonged to Shah Aminuddin Dargah, but this dargah hasn’t existed for centuries, and our families have owned this land for generations. Around 41 farmers have received notices, asking them to provide ownership records, but we are the rightful owners. If the government doesn’t withdraw these notices, we will launch a massive protest,” Suneel Shankarappa Tudigal, vice president of Honwada gram panchayat, said.

However, officials from the Waqf Board claimed that the notices were based on a 1974 gazette announcement. “The land was marked as Waqf property by the state government, and this was documented in the gazette. However, a few notices were mistakenly sent to farmers. If they have valid land records, the Waqf board will not take any action against them,” Tabassum, an official from the Vijayapura Waqf board was quoted as saying.

Farmers have warned of large-scale protests amid rising tensions, insisting that their grievances must be addressed. Notices have already been issued in parts of Vijayapur district, sparking concerns that more farmers may face similar challenges. Farmers in Honwada have declared they are ready to fight to protect their rights, pledging to continue their struggle until they receive justice.

“We have seen no justice yet. The district administration is quietly working to take our land away. If this continues, we will have no choice but to protest. Our land is our livelihood, and we will not let anyone take it from us,” said another concerned farmer.

In response to the mounting discontent, Karnataka’s district in-charge minister, M.B. Patil, addressed the issue on social media, assuring farmers that no private land or properties unrelated to Waqf would be affected. “If any land is incorrectly marked as Waqf property, necessary steps will be taken to correct it. I have already discussed this with the district administration, and a meeting will be held to address farmers’ concerns,” he said. Patil urged farmers to remain calm and promised that their rights would be protected. Despite these assurances, tensions remain high as many farmers continue to worry about the possible loss of their land.

In response to the claims, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials have accused the state government of backing the Waqf board’s actions at the expense of farmers.“The Waqf board, under the Congress government’s encouragement, is now attempting to seize farmers’ land. This is nothing but appeasement politics,” read a tweet from the BJP. The party also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government intends to change the Waqf Act, which the Congress has opposed.

BJP’s Tejasti Surya also commented on the issue criticizing the state for targeting the farmer’s lands. “Over 1,500 acres of their ancestral agricultural land with valid documents have been unilaterally claimed by the Waqf Board, threatening these farmer’s livelihoods and generational property rights. For vote-bank politics & minority appeasement, the Congress government has empowered the Waqf Board with unbridled power to claim land across the country. Both in 1995 and 2013, Congress governments gave the Waqf Board unchecked powers to declare any land as Waqf after a quick inquiry, rule through its own tribunal with final authority, and also remove encroachments under Section 54,” he said.

“Modi 3.0 Govt is committed to bringing in systemic reforms through the JPC on The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are also escalating such cases to the committee’s attention to ensure justice and bring in lasting solutions. Will fight such cases in the High Court to safeguard farmer’s rightful ownership and ensure no one is deprived of their land. No injustice will be tolerated,” he added.

“If the farmers have valid ownership records predating this, their lands will not be affected,” MB Patil meanwhile reiterated. The intensifying controversy has fueled calls for greater openness in Waqf property management and fairness to landowner rights. The government must act quickly to address farmers’ concerns, protecting their rights while providing a clear and transparent strategy for managing Waqf lands.