On 25th October, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari stirred controversy by issuing a controversial remark against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sita Soren. In a statement, without taking her name, he used derogatory language and called Soren “rejected maal” or “rejected goods.” BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the remarks. Reportedly, following his nomination filing, Ansari referred to Soren in derogatory terms and labelled her as “rejected maal.” The comments sparked outrage among BJP leaders, who called for action against him.

BJP demands action from Election Commission

A formal complaint to the Election Commission has been submitted through party official Sudhir Srivastava. BJP has demanded Ansari to be barred from the state and prohibited from contesting the elections. Furthermore, BJP has also urged the authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against Ansari. Srivastava, in his complaint, highlighted that Sita Soren, a Scheduled Tribe member and widow, has been gravely insulted. He stated that the remarks from the Congress leader reflect disdain for Soren as well as for all widows and tribal women across the country.

Ansari’s comments raise concerns about respect for tribal women

Srivastava further questioned if Ansari’s remarks echoed the party’s stance towards tribal women. He called Ansari’s remarks indicative of a broader disrespect for tribal women across the Congress Party. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha also criticised the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Significantly, Sita Soren was a JMM leader until recently. She left the party and joined BJP. Sinha asked JMM if the party would have remained silent if such comments were directed at another member of the Soren family, like Kalpana Soren. Sinha further urged JMM to publicly condemn Ansari’s statement.

Sita Soren’s response on social media

Responding to Ansari’s comments, Sita Soren expressed disappointment on the social media platform X. She demanded an apology from Ansari, stating that his language has crossed all boundaries of decency, and warned him of an intensified protest if he does not issue a public apology. Soren further condemned Ansari’s words while noting that his statements not only reflected a dismissive attitude toward her but also instilled fear among women, particularly those who are vulnerable.

She said, “Congress candidate Irfan Ansari must apologise for the inappropriate language he used for me immediately after his nomination in front of the media. He has previously made personal remarks about me, but this time, he has crossed all boundaries. Irfan Ji, apologise, or be prepared for intense protest. Using such indecent language while holding an esteemed position has instilled fear among women across society. If you can use such words for me, what must poor and helpless women go through? As long as leaders like you remain in power, women will remain unsafe. The time has come to uproot such people from power. The way you view women is now clear to the public, and the public will respond to this,” in the post on X in Hindi.

Congress leader Irfan Ansari claimed his remarks were misrepresented

In a statement on X in Hindi, Ansari claimed his remarks were misrepresented and warned of legal action. He said, “Political game through fake video: ₹100 crore defamation claim against BJP and Sita Soren; will file complaint with the Election Commission. It is clear that BJP and Sita Soren have cropped and misrepresented my video. In the original video, I did not even mention Sita Soren’s name, yet BJP is deceitfully using a cropped version to spread lies against me. Upon joining BJP, they have stooped so low as to try and mislead the people of Jamtara region with lies. Sita Soren Ji, you may want to win the election using this cropped video, but remember, the people of Jamtara stand with me and know me well.”

"झूठे वीडियो के सहारे सियासी खेल: भाजपा और सीता सोरेन के खिलाफ मानहानि का 100 करोड़ का दावा, चुनाव आयोग से करेंगे शिकायत"



यह स्पष्ट है कि भाजपा और सीता सोरेन द्वारा मेरे वीडियो को काट-छाँट कर गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है। ओरिजिनल वीडियो में मैंने सीता सोरेन का नाम तक नहीं लिया,… pic.twitter.com/XnQkeskTdZ — Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) October 25, 2024

He added, “No matter what tricks you try, the trust of the people remains steadfast with me. This attempt to defame me is not only an attack on my reputation but also a conspiracy to suppress the truth. I will file a ₹100 crore defamation claim against Sita Soren and BJP, and I will also take this matter to the Election Commission. This is the same BJP that, during the Lok Sabha elections, had false allegations made against Nala MLA and Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato’s son, which were later exposed. Now, these schemers are using the same tactics against me. I will soon seek justice in court and take strict steps against these false accusations. The people of Jharkhand know the truth, and together we will soon expose this web of lies.”

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The voting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections is scheduled for 13th and 20th November. Apart from Jharkhand, Maharashtra is also holding Assembly elections, with voting scheduled on 20th November. The results will be announced on 23rd November for both states.