Following the loss of his laptop, Mohan Bachu, director at Accenture Solutions, in Hyderabad, recently wrote about his experience with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The post on LinkedIn, which started with ‘big kudos to UP police,’ was about the efficient work ethic of the state police under the Yogi government.

According to Bachu, “I was visiting Kashi with family for Baba Vishwanath Darshan this week. In one of the auto rides I forgot my office laptop in the auto-rickshaw late in the night.”

“I went to the Luxa Police station in Kashi immediately at night. It was my first visit to a police station in my life to lodge a complaint. UP Police attended to me with full alertness. They helped me to write the complaint and also offered tea/water,” he continued.

“Suraj Tiwari, the station officer, assured me that they would do their all to find and return the laptop before I return back home”, Bachu stated. “True to his words, he constituted a three-member team (Sub-Inspector Anil Singh, Constable Shani Yadav and Constable Ayush Kushwaha) led by SI Singh,” he added.

“Immediately the team swung into action and traced the auto through their CCTV Cameras based on the time and route I narrated. I could see and sense how they are using technology and skills to make our lives secure,” the Accenture Solutions director complimented the tech-savvy police department of the northern state.

The team found the vehicle with the help of cameras and recovered the laptop by evening. “By next morning the team scanned through the further CCTV cameras enroute including civilian to trace the exact registration number of the Auto. By afternoon they traced the Auto and I got my laptop back in the evening,” he further wrote.

He mentioned that he had heard stories before but now he got to witness the proficient transformation of UP police. “I heard many stories of the transformation of Uttar Pradesh in the last couple of years. Today I experienced it first hand.”

“My laptop is back with me. I would like to thank UP Police for their friendly policing and commitment to serve the public,” Bachu expressed his gratitude.

Bachu further urged the tech community to be aware of the security requirements of the police force and develop new ideas that will help to address those demands while also benefiting society as a whole.

“I think as tech community, we should constantly understand security needs of police force in ever changing world and come up with new innovations which will help to deal new challenges that benefits society at large,” he opined.

“This is New Uttar Pradesh and New India,” the Hyderabad techie said.

SI Anil Singh responded to the post, thanking Mohan Bachu. He also conveyed that recognition from countrymen provides motivation to do well.

“Thank you sir for your appreciation but nothing special we have done, this is our job for what we have been assigned and these appreciations from our countrymen encourage us to perform our duty with full energy and enthusiasm,” the SI commented.