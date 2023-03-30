On March 30, Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team reported that they have arrested three pro-Khalistani men concerning an alleged affray at Federation Square during the so-called Khalistan Referendum voting in Melbourne in January. Victoria Police, in its statement, stated the police were present at the event on January 29 when two alleged fights broke out. The first incident took place at 12:45 PM (local time) and the other at 4:30 PM (local time). The voting was organised by the banned Khalistani terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice.

In both incidents, several pro-Khalistanis used weapons, causing physical injuries to multiple victims from the group of Indians who had gathered to protest against the referendum. As per the statement, one victim suffered a laceration to his head, and another suffered an injury on his hand. They both were treated by the paramedics present at the scene. Several other victims also sustained injuries and required medical attention.

In both incidents, police said that the officers at the scene responded quickly, and dispersed the crowd. They had to use OC spray during the second incident. On the day of the incident, two people were arrested by the police. Now, three more arrests have been made. A 23-year-old man from Kalkallo, a 39-year-old man from Strathtulloh, and a 36-year-old man from Craigieburn have been arrested. Police did not reveal the names of the three arrested men.

All three got bail and have been asked to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ court on August 8. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Prime Minister Modi raised the issue during the Australian PM’s visit

On March 10, during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the rising Khalistani violence in Australia. PM Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of concern that for the last several weeks, reports of attacks on temples in Australia have been regularly coming. “Naturally, people in India are concerned after reading these reports, and we are worried about it,” he said. “I have conveyed our feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese, and he assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him”, PM Modi added.

Victoria Police initiated action against Khalistani elements

Following PM Modi’s statement, on March 20, Victoria Police issued a statement and sought public assistance for information on six Khalistanis who were involved in the Federation Square attack. “Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an affray at the Khalistan Referendum at Federation Square on January 29. Police have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” the Victoria Police said in a tweet.