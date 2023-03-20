Two months after sword-wielding Khalistanis attacked the Indian community at Federation Square in Melbourne, the Victoria police woke up from their deep slumber and sought public help in identifying the attackers.

The targeted attack took place during the voting for the ‘Khalistan independence’ referendum, organised by the ‘Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’ on January 29 this year. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack.

“Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an affray at the Khalistan Referendum at Federation Square on 29 Jan. Police have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” the Victoria Police said in a tweet.

In a statement on Monday (March 20), it sought public assistance for information on 6 Khalistanis, who were involved in the Federation Square attack.

— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 20, 2023

“Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on 29 January when two fights broke out, one at about 12.45pm and the other at about 4.30 pm,” they said.

“During the fight, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims. Two victims, one with a laceration to their head and another with a hand injury, were treated at the scene by paramedics,” the Victoria police added.

“An Indian flag was also burnt by a group of men. In both incidents, police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd. OC spray was used in the second incident to separate the fighting men,” it emphasised.

The Victoria police claimed that two accused were arrested on January 29 itself and that efforts were underway to nab the other accused. “Investigators have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries,” they concluded.

The action by Victoria police comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about attacks on the Indian diaspora and the Hindu community with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Targeted attacks by Khalistanis in Australia

Several Hindu temples have come under the attack of Khalistani elements in Australia this year, especially in Victoria state. These attacks are part of rising anti-Hindu violence in several countries in the world, including Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Between January and March 2023, five separate Hindu temples in Australia were attacked and vandalised. Just last week, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane’s Burbank suburb was vandalised with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti defacing its walls by Khalistani elements.

On February 16, a Kali Mata temple in the northern suburbs of Melbourne received threats from Khalistani terrorists for organising a Bhajan program of Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal.

On January 23 this year, the Hare Krishna temple located at Albert Park in Melbourne city of Australia was attacked and desecrated by unidentified miscreants. The temple, which has served as the centre of the Bhakti Yoga movement in Melbourne, is run by ISKCON.

On January 17, 2023, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs in Melbourne. The miscreants wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, read the slogans painted on the temples’ walls during vandalization. Earlier on January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was desecrated by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it.

According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad,’ slogans.