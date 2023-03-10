Amid the frequent incidents of attacks on Indians and Hindu temples in Australia by Khalistani elements, today prime minister Narendra Modi raised the matter in front of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who is on a visit to India. PM Modi said in a joint press conference held today that he has raised the matter in front of the Australian PM.

PM Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of concern that for the last several weeks, reports of attacks on temples in Australia are regularly coming. ‘Naturally people in India are concerned after reading these reports, and we are worried about it,’ he said. ‘I have conveyed our such feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese, and he assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him’, PM Modi added.

Watch | PM Modi expresses concern over attacks on Mandirs in Australia in bilateral talk with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Australian PM in response assures that Indian community's safety is their special priority. pic.twitter.com/ZLt9TNczUK — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 10, 2023

“Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible,” PM Modi further added. He said the issue was raised with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi also said that the Indian community in Australia is now the second-largest immigrant community, and this Indian community is making a significant contribution to Australian society and economy.

Several Indian temples have come under the attack of Khalistani elements in Australia in the lats several weeks, especially in Victoria state. These attacks are part of rising anti-Hindu violence in several countries in the world, including Canada, the UK, and Australia.

In the last two months, five separate Hindu temples in Australia were attacked and vandalised in Australia. Just last week, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane’s Burbank suburb was vandalised with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti defacing its walls by Khalistani elements. Before that on 16 February, a Kali Mata temple in the northern suburbs of Melbourne received threats from Khalistani terrorists for organising a Bhajan program of Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal.

January saw three such incidents on vandalism of Hindu temples. BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs in Melbourne, and Hare Krishna Temple located at Albert Park in Melbourne were vandalised by Khalistanis. The walls of the temples were defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.

Messages like ‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, ‘Sant Bhindranwale is Martyr’ etc were seen written on the walls of the Hindu temples.

Apart from the vandalization of Hindu temples, Khalistanis also clashed with Indians for opposing their anti-India activities in Australia. On 21 February, the Khalistan supporters attacked the Consulate of India in Brisbane in Queensland and raised their flag at the office.

Last month, the ministry of external affairs had issued a statement condemning the attack on the Indian community by the extremist Khalistani groups in Australia. The MEA had urged the local authorities to launch an investigation into the case and punish the perpetrators. Khalistanis are also holding the so-called referendum in Australia for an independent Khalistan.