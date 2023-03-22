In a heartwarming display of faith and tradition, a group of young individuals have been gathering outside a café in Gurugram every Tuesday to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. The group comprising teenagers and young adults have been performing this ritual for the past few months.

The Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, a revered deity in Hinduism who is considered to be an embodiment of strength, courage, and devotion. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energy.

#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram.



Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/EMDKppoqVu — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

The group, consisting of both boys and girls, gather outside the café in Gurugram every Tuesday evening and recites the Hanuman Chalisa in unison. The group also brings musical instruments like Dholak, Guilter etc, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion and reverence.

Passersby have taken notice of this group and have been moved by their dedication and commitment to their faith. Many have stopped to listen and join the recitation, creating a sense of community and harmony.

The group of youths has been organising this spiritual jamming by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Desire Bakery and Café located at sector 22 in Gurugram in Haryana.

Taking a dig at those who hate everything associated with Hinduism, a Twitter user said “Amazing energy! After listening to Hanuman Chalisa all evil forces go away, but after listening to this amazing display of Hindu faith, many evil forces will gather around here on Twitter. They will be offended in huge numbers. Jai Hanuman.”

Amazing energy! Hanuman Chalisa sun kar aam zindagi me bhoot-pisaach bhaag jaate hain, lekin social media par prakat ho jaate hain. Badi sankhya me offend honge aaj to. Anyway, sabhi ho Vikram Samvat 2080 ki Mangal kamnayein. Jai Hanuman. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 22, 2023

The group has received widespread appreciation and admiration from the local community as well as Twitteratis for their efforts. They have become a source of inspiration and hope for many, especially during difficult times.

The recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside the café has now become a regular feature in Gurugram, with many people eagerly awaiting Tuesday evenings to join in the singing and experience the power of faith and devotion.