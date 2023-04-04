A deadly blast targeted a police vehicle in the city of Quetta, Pakistan, resulting in the death of four people and injuring several others. The incident occurred today (10 April 2023) near a busy intersection in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion rocked the area, leaving the police vehicle completely destroyed and causing extensive damage to nearby buildings and shops. The victims included 2 police personnel who were on duty at the time of the blast and other civilians. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Quetta has been plagued by violence and attacks in recent years, with rebel militant groups often targeting security forces and law enforcement personnel. However, as of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest blast. Pakistani authorities are investigating the incident and trying to determine the nature and motive behind the attack.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the security situation in Balochistan, which has witnessed violence and separatist movements for many years. Meanwhile, local residents are living in fear as such attacks have become a recurrent phenomenon in the region. They are hopeful that the authorities will take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of civilians and security forces in Balochistan.