Tuesday, April 4, 2023
HomeNews Reports7 killed in Sikkim avalanche, rescue operations underway
News Reports
Updated:

7 killed in Sikkim avalanche, rescue operations underway

Besides, a total of 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have also been rescued after snow clearance from the road.

ANI
Sikkim avalanche
Image Source: Indian Express
2

Seven persons were killed and many are feared trapped after an avalanche hit a site near Sikkim’s Nathu La mountain pass on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement.

“By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok,” the Army said in a statement. Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Natu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow, the army said.

Besides, a total of 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have also been rescued after snow clearance from the road.

Earlier in the day, at about 11.30 AM, a massive avalanche hit the 15th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La.

Meanwhile, the road has been opened for traffic by Border Roads Organisation. Search and rescue mission for the remaining persons is underway by the Army, State Disaster Management Team and police. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAvalanche deaths India
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com