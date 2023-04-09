Saturday, April 22, 2023
Caught on camera: 9-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs while going to mosque in Karnataka’s Kolar, rescued by a cop and hospitalised

Class 3 student Jaffer was rescued by police constable Rajanna at around 4 AM on Friday from the attack of stray dogs and taken to a hospital

OpIndia Staff
14

At Rahmatnagar in Kolar town in Karnataka in the early hours of Friday, a nine-year-old kid was bitten by roughly 20 stray dogs as he made his way to a mosque for prayers. A local police constable was successful in rescuing the little boy. 

The victim Jaffer, who is a class 3 student and the son of tea store owner Babu, was taken to Kolar’s SNP Hospital immediately and is now recovering there. The boy, according to his father Babu, left the house to visit the adjacent mosque for Ramzan prayers early in the morning.

The incident was caught on a security camera, which shows that a pack of 15-20 dogs attacked and mauled the kid on the road. While the boy was being attacked by the dogs on the main road, someone on a two-wheeler can be seen passing the area, without paying attention to what was going on. Moments later, the police vehicle arrives at the spot and a cop chases away the stray dogs.

Jaffer was going towards Moorandahalli at approximately 3.20 am when, according to police constable Rajanna, who is attached to a police emergency response support system truck, he heard faint noises from among a group of barking dogs. Rajanna urged his driver-colleague Manjunath Shetty to slow down the car because he thought the dogs were attacking an animal. When Rajanna got off of it, he was terrified to find that the dogs were attacking a boy.

The police constable then chased the dogs away by hurling stones at them and recovered the boy who was severely bleeding. The boy was then immediately taken to the hospital.

A similar incident was reported from the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A eight-year-old boy identified as Harris Khursheed Mir was attacked by a pack of 20 dogs on April 20 near his home. The boy has sustained major injuries on his entire body.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

