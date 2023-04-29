On Saturday, April 29, BJP MLA from Kankavli constituency, Nitesh Rane made a sensational claim about former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. Rane has claimed that Aditya Thackeray was plotting to take to usurp the CM’s chair by replacing his father.

Nitesh Rane claimed that when Uddhav Thackeray was undergoing cervical spine surgery, Aditya was planning to become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Rane claimed to possess CCTV footage of a meeting that took place at the Jaslok Hospital. It was allegedly stated at the time that Uddhav Thackeray might not fully recover. Nevertheless, Aditya was unable to carry out his plans since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, were against it.

Nitesh Rane went on to claim that when Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to the hospital, “Aditya was busy enjoying in Davos with his friend Varun Sardesai.” He also said that Sanjay Raut should speak up and clarify whether this information is true or not.

Taking a jibe at Sanjay Raut, Rane said that “Raut should write about Aditya Thackeray’s marriage plans instead of making comments about others. He (Raut) should write about who and when Aditya will marry, who will do “Who will marry meow-meow (mimicking Aditya Thackeray’s voice).”

Notably, editorials written by Saamana newspaper’s executive editor Sanjay Raut regularly criticize the BJP and the BJP-backed Eknath Shinde government. Nitesh Rane responded to Raut’s criticism, through his recent remarks.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction, on the other hand, stated in response to Nitesh Rane’s accusations that his party and its leaders do not take Nitesh Rane seriously. Therefore, there is no point in responding to what he said.