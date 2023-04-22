Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent has threatened to take revenge for the killing of the dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed. As-Sahab, the propaganda wing of the Islamist terrorist organization AQIS, has released its seven-page magazine on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The AQIS magazine laments various alleged incidents directed against Muslims across the world. The Islamist terrorist organization has threatened to avenge the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. The AQIS hailed the mafia brothers as ‘martyrs’ and vowed to ‘liberate’ Indian Muslims.

“Muslims were martyred on live television cameras by aiming guns on their heads”, the AQIS propaganda magazine reads in an apparent reference to the killings of the mafia brothers.

The AQIS goes on to threaten India as the magazine says that the terrorist organization will free its terrorists from Tihar Jail and ‘liberate’ Indian Muslim men and women from their shackles.

“We will stop the oppressor, be it in the White House or the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar and to Adyala—we shall liberate our Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles,” the propaganda magazine said.

The AQIS further claims that Muslim children will defend the honor of their Prophet by blowing themselves up with suicide bombs.

Exact threat from #alqaeda pledging to take revenge for killing of Gangster #AtiqAhmed in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/n8q6EU2xWG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 21, 2023

“We shall strap bombs to the body of our children to protect the honor of our Prophet. To Allah we belong and shall return to him,” the magazine asserts.

Apart from this, it is also claimed in the magazine that women in Kashmir ‘lament’ the alleged forced disappearances and killing of Muslim men. It also alleged the ‘violations’ of Hijabs of the Kashmiri Muslim women by the ‘Indian occupiers’.

“The Hijab of Muslim sisters continue to be violated by the Indian occupiers in Kashmir and countless Kashmiri women continue to lament the forced disappearances of their spouses, sons, brothers, and fathers,” the propaganda magazine further claimed.