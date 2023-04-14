A day after Asad Ahmed was gunned down by a Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police, it has now come to light that he was frequently changing his location between Kanpur, Prayagraj, Delhi and Noida.

Asad Ahmed, the main accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, was reportedly staying in Jhansi for 4 days prior to his encounter. He also took refuge in Jamia for 12 days.

Ahmed was helped by his local accomplices, who ferried him between different locations. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), comprising 12 personnel from Noida, Praygraj and Lucknow, was formed to nab him.

"UP police is on the hunt for the people who helped & gave shelter to Asad & Ghulam after the murder of Umesh Pal," Priyank reports.



"UP police is on the hunt for the people who helped & gave shelter to Asad & Ghulam after the murder of Umesh Pal," Priyank reports.

The operation was led by DSP Vimal and DSP Navendu and continued for 45 days, culminating in the encounter of Ahmed. As per reports, the police had an informer associated with the gang of the deceased gangster, who gave details about his exact location.

At the time of the encounter, Asad Ahmed was reportedly in disguise. A total of 42 rounds were fired during the confrontation between the police and the gangster. The cops had also recovered British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol from Ahmed and his aide.

It has also come to light that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took regular updates on the police operation and whereabouts of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed: Prashant Kumar

Prashant Kumar, Special Director General, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh Police, had earlier informed that Asad Ahmed was planning to break his father Atiq Ahmed out of police custody. For this, he was also planning to attack the police convoy.

He wanted to execute his plans when Atiq Ahmed was being brought to UP for court hearings, the SDGP said. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party and liberals have claimed that the encounter was fake and sought a probe into the matter