On April 15, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three assailants. Banda resident Lovelesh Tiwari’s family has said they were not in touch with him. They claimed he was a drug addict. Sunny Singh from Hamirpur was not in contact with his family. Third shooter Arun’s family members denied any knowledge of his involvement in the crimes.

23 years old Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter and has 14 cases filed against him at the Kurara police station, according to UP Police. However, some media reports claim that there are 17 cases against him. He hails from Kurara of district Hamirpur. Reports suggest he has linked to the mafia Sunder Bhati from Noida. The charges against him include attempt to murder, robbery, illegal weapons, smuggling of illegal drugs and offences under the gangster act.

Statement by UP Police

Sunny’s brother and father died long ago and his mother lives in her paternal house. Sunny has been active in the criminal world for over ten years, and has no contact with his family. His elder brother Pintu Singh said the family has had nothing to do with Sunny for a long time.

As per media reports, Lovelesh Tiwari’s father revealed he was a drug addict and left home a long ago. He was accused of slapping a girl. His father Yagya Tiwari assured the police to provide all support in the case. On the other hand, Lovelesh’s mother said her son is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and helps others. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi has requested the media not to trouble Lovelesh’s father unnecessarily.

मीडिया के लोगों से अनुरोध करता हूँ कि वे लवलेश तिवारी के बूढे पिता श्री यज्ञ तिवारी और और उनके परिवार वालों को परेशान न करें। वह पहले से ही काफी परेशान हैं। उन्होंने यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि लवलेश तिवारी से उनका कोई वास्ता नहीं है। वे पुलिस जाँच में पूरा सहयोग भी कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/rQmB9zZLAj — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) April 16, 2023

22 years old Lovelesh Tiwari is also named as accused in several cases including illegal alcohol smuggling, violence, harassment of women and offences under the IT Act. The cases against him are registered at Kotwali Town and Baberu police stations.

Lovelesh had enrolled for BA, but he had failed the exams, after which he left studies and started to get involved in petty crimes.

Statement by UP Police

18-year-old Arun Kumar Maurya, the third shooter, hails from Baghela Pukhta of Kasganj. According to a statement issued by UP Police, there is no information of any criminal case filed against Arun Kumar Maurya. However, a Zee News report claims that he was accused of killing a GRP constable.

ये अतीक अहमद की हत्या करने वाले अरुण मौर्य का घर है, गरीबी इंसान को अपराध के रास्ते पर लेकर जाती है, घर में एक बूढ़ी मां है।

सरकार चाहकर भी ना इनकी सम्पत्ति कुर्क कर सकती है न बुल्डोजर चला सकती है … pic.twitter.com/7HgaywQshJ — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@doctorrichabjp) April 16, 2023

His old mother did not know about the incident. Their hut does not even has a roof. Police are questioning Arun’s family to get more details on the matter.