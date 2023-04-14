A day after Atiq Ahmed’s sob Asad Ahmed was killed in retaliatory fire by UP Police STF, his jailed father Atiq Ahmed Friday threatened the officers who gunned down his son Asad along with his accomplice Ghulam Mohammad in Jhansi.

According to Times Now, the gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed reportedly said, “Jis police officer ne maara hai mere bete ko, mujhe nikalne do, phir batata hu (Allow me to get out of jail, and I will show the officer who killed my son).”

'Jis police officer ne maara hai mere bete ko, mughe nikalne do, phir batata hu': Atiq Ahmed sends out a threat, a day after his son's encounter.



Meanwhile, a grave is being dug up near Atiq's residence in Prayagraj for his son's cremation. @Ashutos10599574 | Siddharth Talya pic.twitter.com/iHHSzLwfS7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 14, 2023

According to reports, jailed Atiq Ahmed will not be permitted to attend his son Asad’s last rites. Asad’s body will be received by his maternal family as at present, there’s no one in Atiq’s family to claim the body. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and sons Ali and Umar are all in jail while his wife Shaista Parveen is on the run.

Asad’s body would be handed over to his maternal family after postmortem and will be taken to a family graveyard at Kasari Masari in Prayagraj where he will be buried next to the resting place of his grandfather today.

Meanwhile, Khushnuda – the mother of Mohammed Ghulam killed in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13 along with Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad gave her reaction to the encounter. She said that she and her family cannot call the encounter wrong and denied accepting the dead body of the sharpshooter killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

Khushnuda said, “All those who do bad work, will remember this for their lifetime. According to us, they (UP Police) have not done anything wrong. If you kill someone, you are doing wrong. Now, if it comes to you, should we say that it is wrong? No, it is correct.”

#WATCH जितने भी गंदा काम करने वाले हैं वह ज़िंदगी भर याद रखेंगे। हमारे हिसाब से (UP-STF ने) गलत नहीं किया। तुमने किसी को मारकर गलत किया और जब तुम्हारे पर कोई आया तो हम उसको गलत कैसे कहें?… मैं शव को नहीं लूंगी। उसकी पत्नी का उन पर हक है, मैं उसको मना नहीं कर सकती। मैं अपनी… pic.twitter.com/E4qYPoBosN — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 14, 2023

Mohammed Ghulam and Asad Ahmed were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on 13th April 2023. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. There was a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs each on their heads. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. BSP MLA Raju Pal was killed in 2005 by the mafia Atik Ahmed’s gang. Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj on 24th February 2023, by Asad Ahmed and six other members of Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Asad Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed.