On 14th April 2023, Khushnuda – the mother of Mohammed Ghulam killed in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13 – gave her reaction to the encounter. She said that she and her family cannot call the encounter wrong and denied accepting the dead body of the sharpshooter killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

Khushnuda said, “All those who do bad work, will remember this for their lifetime. According to us, they (UP Police) have not done anything wrong. If you kill someone, you are doing wrong. Now, if it comes to you, should we say that it is wrong? No, it is correct.”

#WATCH जितने भी गंदा काम करने वाले हैं वह ज़िंदगी भर याद रखेंगे। हमारे हिसाब से (UP-STF ने) गलत नहीं किया। तुमने किसी को मारकर गलत किया और जब तुम्हारे पर कोई आया तो हम उसको गलत कैसे कहें?… मैं शव को नहीं लूंगी। उसकी पत्नी का उन पर हक है, मैं उसको मना नहीं कर सकती। मैं अपनी… pic.twitter.com/E4qYPoBosN — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 14, 2023

She further said, “We did not know that he worked for the mafia. He was a good boy to his parents and everyone else. But in the last two or three months someone took him along and misguided him.”

When asked about the dead body of Mohammed Ghulam, Khushnuda said, “We are here only. His wife may accept it. It is her right. And we cannot stop her from receiving the dead body. She is her wife. She is not separated from him. If she brings his dead body, we cannot prohibit her. But we take our own responsibility and say that we will not accept his dead body. “

When asked if the family knew about the activities Mohammed Ghulam was involved in, she said, “We never stepped out of our houses and talked to people. We just stood by our door and talked to people. Even when the media people came to our house the other day, we talked from our door only. We felt that he is definitely misguided but we cannot name anyone for this and allege who took him along and misguided him. But it is sure that someone misled him very badly into these activities. It played a game with his life. And our life is already ruined.”

सरकार की तरफ से एनकाउंटर की कार्रवाई सही है। उन्होंने बहुत जघन्य कार्य किया है जिसका हम समर्थन नहीं करते। हम उनका शव लेने नहीं जाएंगे। हमने थानाध्यक्ष को अपनी बात बता दी है। अगर कोई इस तरह का कार्य करता है तो आप उसका समर्थन कैसे कर सकते हैं?: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए गुलाम के भाई… pic.twitter.com/cURZG6FZc1 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 14, 2023

According to reports, Mohammed Ghulam’s brother Rahil said, “The action of the encounter taken by the government is correct. They (miscreants killed in encounters) have done a very heinous act that we do not support. We will not go to collect his body. We have told the police station. If someone does something like this, how can you support him?”

Mohammed Ghulam and Asad Ahmed were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on 13th April 2023. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. There was a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs each on their heads. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. BSP MLA Raju Pal was killed in 2005 by the mafia Atik Ahmed’s gang. Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj on 24th February 2023, by Asad Ahmed and six other members of Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Asad Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed.