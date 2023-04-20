Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in front of a hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on 15 April. Now, politicians in Bahrain have started targeting the Indian government over the murder by three assailants in police custody. Bahraini members of parliament raised their voices in support of the deceased mafia in the country’s parliament, alleging that the lives of Muslims are in danger in India.

During a discussion on Atiq Ahmed’s murder in Parliament, the Bahraini politicians called it an act of ‘Hindu extremism’, and asked for diplomatic action against India. Videos of the comments made by Bahraini politicians have appeared on social media.

“Former legislator Atiq Ahmed, one month earlier complained that his life was in danger from the police and we saw the assassination that happened in police presence. We have seen these scenarios repeat themselves when it comes to Muslims,” Bahrain MP Jameel Mulla said. However, he didn’t provide any evidence for his allegations or made any mention of Atiq Ahmed’s life as a dreaded underworld figure.

“Many videos show brutal killings of Muslims,” the lawmaker continued, “with police being present defending these barbaric criminals that attack the weak people and demolish mosques.” He again didn’t present any proof or data to back his arbitrary claims.

“My speaker, I would like to go a step further and request all Arab parliaments to condemn what is happening. I also request to summon the ambassador and hand him the condemnation letter, demanding the protection of Muslims in India,” he urged and conveniently ignored the fact that most of Atiq’s victims were Muslims.

He wasn’t the only Bahraini MP to complain about the murder of Atiq Ahmed. Ahmed Qarata, another MP, also raised concerns about the murder of the dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed. He said that the Indian government must be stopped by Bahrain. “Ateeq Ahmed and his brother were in police custody. They were killed by Hindu extremists in the presence of the police. This is very sad,” he said.

Alleging repeated attacks on Muslims in India, Ahmed Qarata added that Indians in Bahrain and in the Gulf region are being treated respectfully, but Muslims in India are being persecuted. “Please summon the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain and take action immediately to stop the ongoing atrocities and persecution of Indian Muslims by Modi’s Government and Hindutva Terrorists of RSS terror group,” he urged the foreign minister.

Notably, this is not the first time someone has attempted to whitewash Atiq Ahmed’s criminal history. The feared gangster was solely referred to as a politician or MLA by many leftists and Muslim journalists from India and global media outlets like the BBC and Reuters while glossing over the more than 100 FIRs lodged against him for serious crimes like extortion, murder, and looting.