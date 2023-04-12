Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Updated:

Bathinda army station shooting described as ‘fratricide’ by police, say 2 persons in civilian clothes behind it, two jawans reportedly detained for questioning

Bathinda army station shooting is described as ‘fratricide’, which means killing own brothers or accidental killing of one's own forces, possible links with missing INSAS rifle and bullets

OpIndia Staff
Army station shooting Bathinda
Bathinda Army Station shooting case (Representational image:Zee)
25

On April 12, two Jawans of the Indian Army were detained by the security agencies in Bathinda Army Station shooting case, as per a report by DD News report. On the other have, police have said that two people in civilian clothes were behind the attack. Four jawans were shot and killed in the shooting incident that happened at around 4:35 AM. No other soldiers were injured. A search operation was conducted by Quick Reaction Teams and the area was cordoned off and sealed. In a statement, defence minister Rajnath Singh said an inquiry into the matter is underway.

The incident has been described as ‘fratricide’ by officials, which means the killing of a member of one’s own group, or the killing of one’s brother or sister. This means that two jawans are suspects in the case. However, it is not clear if the two jawans detained for questioning are the same jawans who are prime suspects in the case. Reportedly police have said that the shooters are still at large.

The four victims of the unfortunate event have been identified as Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25). None of them was from Punjab. The families of the deceased Jawans have been informed by the Army.

Though the Punjab Police denied any terror links in the case, the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles. On the hand, Bathinda SP D Ajay Gandhi said in a statement that two people in civilian clothes opened fire at the Army Station and an FIR against two unknown attackers has been filed.

Reports suggest that the shooting incident happened due to some internal reason, and the enquiry will also focus on an INSAS rifle and 28 bullets that went missing two days back. It is believed the shooting was carried out using that rifle as empty cartilages of INSAS rifles were found at the scene. Of the 28 missing bullets, 19 empty shells have been recovered, but the rifle is still missing.

“It is not a terror incident, it is an internal issue, appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached with all forensic equipment,” a Punjab Police official said.

In a press release, Army said, “The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.”

While police along with military police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made so far. However, the terrorism angle has been ruled out.

The military base at Bathinda is located about 280 km northwest of the national capital Delhi, and the Pakistan border is less than 100 km west of the town.

