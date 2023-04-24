On April 23, pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh surrendered in front of Punjab Police at Rodewal Gurudwara, district Moga, Punjab. Some reports have suggested that Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew Jasbir Singh Rode might have played a role in the arrest. India Today quoted unnamed sources suggesting it was Jasbir who informed the police about Amritpal’s presence in the Rodewal Gurudwara.

Amritpal Singh was allegedly planning to surrender before the police in the presence of his followers. However, Jasbir secretly informed the police about his plan, and they reached out beforehand to arrest him. As per reports, if Amritpal Singh’s supporters had gathered before the surrender, it could have resulted in an Ajnala-like situation.

On the other hand, Jasbir informed the media that it was not him but Amritpal Singh who called the police to surrender. He said, “Amritpal Singh came to the gurdwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his plan to surrender.”

Furthermore, Amritpal reportedly came prepared with his own kit. He changed his attire and looked exactly like Bhindranwale at the time of the arrest. Amritpal was arrested by the police and shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. He has been charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the National Security Act (NSA).

Events that caused a setback for Amritpal

Since the crackdown began on Waris Punjab De’s chief, several incidents have been considered setbacks for him. First, his close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10. Papalpreet was his right-hand man, arranging everything from stays, food to money for the separatist leader.

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) expressed their concerns but did not fully support Amritpal Singh. Furthermore, Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh advised him to surrender. Amritpal Singh sought Sarbat Khalsa at Akal Takht, but Akal Takht categorically denied his demand.

One of the most significant setbacks was the questioning of his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, at Amritsar airport, from where she attempted to flee to London on April 20. It is believed that Amritpal Singh feared further targeting of his family members by the security agencies leading to his surrender. Kirandeep was not allowed to board a London flight.