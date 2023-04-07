On Thursday, 6th April 2023, a police team was attacked by villagers at Dimaha village in the Naugachhia area of the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The police team had entered the village in the night looking for an accused, but angry villagers surrounded the police and attacked them. Villagers alleged that the police had assaulted the accused’s wife and child, due to which the villagers got angry.

#WATCH | Angry mob attacked police personnel during a raid at the residence of an accused in Dimaha village in Bihar’s Naugachia last night. Villagers alleged that police assaulted the accused’s wife and child. pic.twitter.com/Z1zOr8UHQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

According to reports, the police team of Gopalpur police station went to arrest the accused Pradeep Mandal in Dimaha village which comes under the police station area. During this time the police were searching for the accused and then his wife was allegedly assaulted by the police. While beating the woman, the police allegedly ended up hitting a 6-day-old child in her lap, after which the villagers became furious and they attacked the police team.

Bihar: Angry mob thrashes police personnel in Naugachia



It happened after police raided a residence of an accused & allegedly assaulted the accused’s wife as well as his child.@Saket82Singh shares information on the same with @Prathibhatweets – Watch. pic.twitter.com/nO1sjEl5OE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 7, 2023

After getting information about the incident, police teams from Naugachhia and Ismailpur police stations reached and tried to pacify the villagers, but the villagers were not ready to listen to anything. After this, the Vajra riot control team of Naugachhia police station reached the spot and they opened a lathi charge on the villagers.

However, the villagers became more furious due to this and they attacked the police team and chased them away. The police had to flee the village to save themselves. During this, one policeman fell down and he was caught by the villagers. They assaulted him with sticks and kicks, but he somehow managed to escape and save his life.

After the incident, police from several other police stations reached the spot to calm the matter. When the police force of many police stations was deployed in the village, the situation calmed down. After this, the police arrested the accused Pradeep Mandal. His wife Nutan Devi said that police assaulted her after not finding her husband in the house, and there was no male member in the house at that time.

Many policemen were injured in the attack by the villagers. The seriously injured policemen are being treated in the hospital. Several villagers were also injured in the lathi-charge by the police. Many women and children, including son, brother and nephew of Pradeep Mandal are also included in the injured. All the injured were sent to Naugachhia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

The villagers demanded that an FIR be registered against the police team and legal action be taken. On the other hand, the Gopalpur police said that the women constables and other policemen were assaulted by the villagers, in which the women constables and other constables and officers were also seriously injured.

Regarding the case against Pradeep Mandal, he had burnt the used disposable plates after a feast he had organised a few days ago after the birth of his daughter. But one Laddu Mandal of the village filed a complaint against him alleging that Pradeep burnt his bamboo.