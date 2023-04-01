On Friday, 31st March 2023, five youths participating in a torch rally organised by Congress at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh suffered burn injuries. 2 of the 5 injured are reported to be critical and they will be sent to Raipur for further treatment. Other injured are being treated in the local hospital.

This torch march was taken out by the local Congress unit to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Before the accident took place, two young men – who have suffered more injuries – were walking ahead of the rally holding fire torches in their hands.

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Kedar Kashyap has shared visuals of those injured in the accident. He said that the injured are students of Jawaharlal Nehru Hostel. He has accused the Congress party of using students for their political gains. During this, an injured student was also saying something in a hushed voice during treatment.

According to reports, the doctors treating the injured at Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur told that 4 persons have sustained 10 to 15 per cent burns. A young man has suffered more than 30% burns.

Slogans like ‘save democracy’ were raised in this rally. The fire torches in this rally were overfilled with inflammable material. These five young men were standing near the torch being lit. All of them were caught by the sudden fire. At present, all the victims are said to be out of danger.

The Congress party is protesting all over the country after the termination of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after being sentenced to two years by the court in a criminal defamation case.