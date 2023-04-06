Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChina releases propaganda video featuring woman in Buddhist attire dancing in Grand Kuqa Mosque...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China releases propaganda video featuring woman in Buddhist attire dancing in Grand Kuqa Mosque to reiterate that Uyghur Islam evolved from Buddhism

The depiction of the Great Kuqa Mosque as a Buddhist-Muslim holy site intricately entwined with Han Chinese history and culture has enraged exiled Uyghurs

OpIndia Staff
11

When Muslims throughout the world are fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramazan, China has released a propaganda video to cover up its abuse of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

A state-sponsored promotional video exposes Chinese Communist Party (CCP) efforts to further erode Uyghur cultural heritage and obscure historical links to the Xinjiang area. In this video, a lady is seen performing dance moves in Buddhist attire in the Grand Kuqa Mosque, the second-largest in Xinjiang, to demonstrate how Uyghur Islam evolved from Buddhism.

The depiction of the Great Kuqa Mosque in a cameo as a Buddhist-Muslim holy site intricately entwined with Han Chinese history and culture, with a Buddhist dancer taking centre stage among the pillars of the major prayer hall, has enraged exiled Uyghurs.

According to exiled poet Aziz Isa Elkun, who is currently residing in the UK, this is not just another government initiative to further Sinicize the area, but it is also a heinous insult to their faith. He bemoans the destruction of their cultural heritage and the belittling of their religious beliefs.

The video features an arduous brick-stepped staircase from a 1930s restoration of the original sixteenth-century edifice that was destroyed by fire and adored by Uyghurs worldwide. There is a formidable double-gated entryway and a young Han Chinese woman wearing jeans explains the background and history of this religious facility, ‘with Chinese characteristics.’

She enters the building without a headscarf and casually steps through the doors into the pillared hallway. The Uyghur dancer dominating the prayer space begins to whirl to mild Chinese music in the next minute while wearing full Buddhist orange regalia.

The narrator uses subdued tones to describe how Buddhist and Islamic civilizations have been intertwined throughout history. She represents the ‘daughter of China’s history,’ and through history, one can comprehend the culture of the great Chinese nation, she says.

She concludes that Kuqa is indissolubly a part of China, the blood of the Western regions is braided together with the gentleness and beauty of the Central Plains. She says that ‘they unite to be as one.’  She exhorts the listener to remember that Kuqa the people and the religion are Chinese.

Aziz Isa Elkun reportedly holds a particular place in his heart for Kuqa. He used to pass by and visit the building every day when he was in the city in 1988 for his university admission tests.

He told Bitter Winter that his heart was crushed after watching the video. “There are so many sacred sites now that have been entirely demolished by the CCP,” he added, noting that the clip was one more humiliation to his people.

He said that he has seen videos of members of the British royal family entering mosques all around the world without shoes on, and the women, including Queen Elizabeth, donning scarf over their heads. He stated, “This desecration does nothing to glorify the so-called Chinese culture’s 5000 years of history. Their disrespect to our religion shames them.”

When Islam arrived in the thirteenth century, Kuqa, formerly known as Qiuci, was one of the most important Buddhist centres in the sixth century, expanding from India. Certainly, Uyghurs were Buddhists in those days and they were fervent believers who were keen to spread their religion, according to Elkun.

The city had a key location along the Northern Silk Road, which brought wealth and trade. Its surrounding hills and rocks are home to caverns and paintings that contain artefacts from the Buddhist era.

However, by the end of the fourteenth century, Buddhism had been fully subdued and Islam had established itself. Nowadays, the majority of Uyghurs identify as Muslims, but there is a tiny but increasing Christian minority among them.

Beijing has been actively destroying Uyghur and Turkic religious and cultural monuments recently, according to the 2019 report ‘Demolishing Faith, The Destruction and Desecration of Uyghur Mosques and Shrines’ commissioned by the Uyghur Human Rights Project. Many mosques, particularly tiny neighbourhood structures, have been destroyed or used for other purposes and leaders of these communities have also suffered the same fate and been imprisoned.

Further investigation, published recently in ‘The Complicity of Heritage: Cultural Heritage and Genocide in the Uyghur Region’ by Elkun and his wife Professor Rachel Harris, revealed that a number of intangible cultural treasures from the Uyghur, Kyrgyz, and Kazakh cultures have also been eviscerated and are in danger of going extinct under the prying eyes of Beijing.

The most recent video, along with other such CCP marketing gimmicks, is only the top of the cultural injustices that Uyghurs and other Turkic people are currently facing in the Uyghur heartland. The insults are intentional, complaints Elkun.

He asserts, that in addition to undermining us, they also want to mislead Chinese people who are less familiar with our history due to the subtitles and audio being entirely in Mandarin. He mentioned that assimilation, caricature, cultural cliches, and falsity were the purpose of the video. This is an act of shame and a blatant affront to our ideals, he remarked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Plea in court says it is the constitutional right of every Muslim employee of govt to be sent on Haj deputation: Why the argument...

Nupur J Sharma -
An advocate, Aamir Javed, has filed a plea in the High Court claiming that it is the "constitutional right" of every Muslim employee of the Central and State government to be sent on deployment to Jeddah during the Haj pilgrimage
News Reports

Karnataka: Local Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to stop attacking Adani, but it seems he may not listen as he has his ‘own mind’

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Kolar in Karnataka where he had made the infamous 'Modi surname' speech which got him disqualified as an MP following conviction in defamation case.

Man bites off snake’s head in Tamil Nadu as revenge, video goes viral, watch

‘Declare Modi terrorist, Hindustan Murdabad’: Anti-India graffiti comes up on Hindu temple in Canada

‘When you are in Congress, you are spineless’: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out at book launch, lambasts Rahul Gandhi

Hindu student who took Anjaneya Deeksha stopped from attending class in missionary school for wearing saffron attire

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com