Monday, April 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Pregnant woman shot dead by neighbour for objecting to loud music, two arrested
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Pregnant woman shot dead by neighbour for objecting to loud music, two arrested

According to the police, the woman was eight months pregnant and also suffered a miscarriage after the incident. 

ANI
Representational image of Delhi Police (image courtesy: economictimes.com)
2

A 30-year-old pregnant woman died during treatment after being allegedly shot at by her neighbour in the Samaypur Badli area for objecting to loud music, police said on Sunday. 

Two accused have also been arrested, said Delhi police. The deceased has been identified as Ranju. 

According to the police, the woman was eight months pregnant and also suffered a miscarriage after the incident. 

Detailing the incident, the police said, “A PCR call was received at around 00:15 AM on April 3 at Samaypur Badli Police Station infroming that a woman has been allegedly shot by her neighbour when she asked him to stop the DJ.” 

The accused has been identified as Harish, added the police. 

Police said, “Upon receiving the information over call, the police reached the spot and found that the injured lady was already shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh Delhi. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team. 

“Doctors at the hospital mentioned that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury in her neck,” added the police. 

Later, the police also recorded the statement of an eyewitness, who is the sister-in-law of the injured. 

In her statement, the eye-witness alleged, “Harish lives across the street in the same colony at Samaypur Badli area. On April 2, there was a programme of “kuwa pujan” of Harish’s son in which DJ was playing.” 

“Hearing loud noise my sister-in-law Ranju and I came to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the DJ. After this, a bullet hit her which was fired by Harish who took the gun from Amit,” added the eye-witness. 

“On the basis of the statement of the victim’s sister-in-law, a case U/s 307/34 Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act was registered against the accused involved. Both Harish and Amit have been apprehended,” said the police. 

The police later also informed that they have added section 302IPC in FIR. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi police, delhi, samaypur badli
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Suck my tongue’: Dalai Lama’s video kissing a little boy on lips sparks controversy

OpIndia Staff -
A controversy erupted after Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama was seen in a video asking a boy to "suck his tongue".
Media

Twitter labels British broadcaster BBC as ‘government funded’

ANI -
Twitter defines state-affiliated media outlets as outlets "where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." 

“Rahul Gandhi meets undesirable businessmen outside the country,” says Ghulam Nabi Azad after Gandhi linked him with Adani

‘Some people remain uneducated even after getting an IIT degree’: LG VK Saxena takes a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal for targeting PM’s degree

‘The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride for the world,’ says PM Modi during the commemoration of 50 years of Project...

Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani arrested in Gujarat over alleged ‘hate speech’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,633FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com