Sunday, April 23, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Demographics is destiny', says Elon Musk on India becoming world's most populous country
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Demographics is destiny’, says Elon Musk on India becoming world’s most populous country

Earlier, in August, Musk said that the population collapsed due to low birth rates, which is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. 

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk to release internal discussions censoring NYP's Hunter Biden story? Here is what he said
Twitter chief Elon Musk
2

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on reacted to the recent United Nations projections that India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country on July 1. Musk believed that the country’s demographics will instead determine how it evolves.

Responding to a tweet by ‘World of Statistics’ which gave projected country-wise population, Musk said, “Demographics is destiny.” 

Recently, the UN projected that India now has 1428.6 million people while China’s population stands at 1425.7 million. 

Earlier, in August, Musk said that the population collapsed due to low birth rates, which is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. 

This is for the first time that India has topped the United Nations’ list of most populated countries, ever since the UN began collecting population data in 1950. 

In 2016, Beijing ended its strict “one-child policy,” imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, and began letting couples have three children in 2021. China faces an impending demographic decline, as its workforce ages and fertility rates decrease. China’s population shrank for the first time since 1960 not too long back.

Meanwhile, the United States is in the third position with an estimated population of 340 million. 

India has not performed a census since 2011, hence there are no fresh official statistics available on its population size. The once-in-a-decade census in India was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The global population is expected to hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023, according to UN data. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termselon musk, india population
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Memes flood Internet as on-the-run Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, when the Punjab Police had initiated crackdown on pro-Khalistan preacher, 'puls aa gayi puls' had become a meme when one of Amritpal's aide made a video of police closing down on him as he ran scared.
News Reports

“He came here at night”.. Rodewal Gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh’s arrest, read what happened

ANI -
Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh who was absconding for over a month will be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam

Pro-Khalistan fugitive Amritpal Singh being taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh addressed congregation at Gurudwara before surrendering, here is what he said

Firecrackers bursted inside Martand Sun Temple in Kashmir on Eid

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Moga

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com