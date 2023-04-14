On Wednesday, April 12, the results of the final examination of the first batch of MBBS graduates from Zoram Medical College, the only medical institution in the state of Mizoram, were announced with a pass percentage of 71%. The Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research became the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on August 7, 2018, and 68 students passed the final exam out of 95 students who had attempted the exam.

Following the release of the results, Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said that with this, the state has achieved an important milestone in the health sector in Mizoram. He said that the government is taking steps to ensure that MBBS graduates start their internships soon. The Health Minister said that the shortage of doctors in the state will be solved to some extent by next year.

Located around 16 km away from the state capital Aizawl, Zoram Medical College was inaugurated in August 2018. Admissions to the Zoram Medical College are done on the basis of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) scores.

The students talking to the EastMojo expressed their happiness and indicated a desire to support Mizoram’s medical workforce needs. With the results being declared, the state witnessed history-making on April 12 as the Zoram Medical College was the only acknowledged hospital to serve Mizoram’s 1,091,014 inhabitants during the Covid-19 epidemic.

ZMC administrators had reported a significant personnel shortage, and its 34-bed ICU was perpetually functioning at 100% capacity back then. According to reports, there is a severe lack of doctors, particularly in South Mizoram, where there is one doctor for every 50,000 patients in some locations.

One of the students identified as Lalrempuii Hmar who attained first rank with honours in Obs Gynae and Pediatrics said that the new doctors should give it back to the state. “As someone born and raised in Mizoram, I think we must help our state in the best way we can. If I get good results in my PG entrance, I will choose a field most needed by Mizoram. If possible, I would like to pursue my career in Mizoram,” she said.

As per the ZMC topper, Mizoram lacks doctors to cater to its population. “Our faculty at ZMC have tried their best to cater to this need through our college. So we hope to see an improvement in the future, and we hope to be as much of a blessing as possible,” she added. On being asked about ZMC, she said that she wanted to be a part of the first batch of ZMC and wanted to contibute to the state.

Meanwhile, the second ranker, F Vanlalchhuanpuia also stated that the shortage of doctors in the state touched his heart and inspired him to reach his goal. “When I see a lot of patients in Mizoram suffering from different diseases, I notice there are not enough doctors in Mizoram. I had thought that I could be of help in some way by becoming a doctor and God has given me an opportunity through ZMC in this way. My goal is to serve the lord and the people and the people include all patients in our state. If it is possible, outside of the state can also be included. But my priority right now is to be of good service to God and the patients of Mizoram,” he was quoted as saying.

Ruth Lalrinawmi, who scored in third, wants to pursue postgraduate studies abroad, but like her fellow competitors, she is determined to go return to Mizoram and help the locals. The students meanwhile lauded the infrastructure of the state’s first medical college and expressed happiness to be part of the first qualifying batch from the institution.