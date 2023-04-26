Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGodhra: Police arrest Munavvar Patel for selling 142 mobile SIM cards on fake identities
News Reports
Updated:

Godhra: Police arrest Munavvar Patel for selling 142 mobile SIM cards on fake identities

According to the reports, SOG investigators sprung into action after receiving information from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police. The police said that about 142 SIM cards were activated using the pictures of two people but data of distinct Aadhaar cards. 

OpIndia Staff
Godhra Police nabs Munavvar Patel for selling 142 mobile SIM cards on fake identities
Munavvar Patel (Image- Desh Gujarat)
11

One Munavvar Patel has been taken into custody by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Panchmahal police for allegedly activating 142 SIM cards using just two people’s photos in Godhra, Gujarat. He is said to have activated these cards using duplicate data of Aadhaar cards from several people.

According to the reports, SOG investigators sprung into action after receiving information from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police. The police said that about 142 SIM cards were activated using the pictures of two people but data of distinct Aadhaar cards. 

The individuals in the photos stated they had not taken the SIM cards when SOG authorities began their investigations. Additionally, they admitted to the authorities that the Aadhaar cards weren’t theirs. Five people whose Aadhaar cards were used to establish the link told the police that while the cards belonged to them, the pictures did not belong to them and they did not utilize the phone numbers that were obtained using their identity documents.

These connections listed Munavvar Patel as the agent on the client application forms. When SOG officers questioned Munavvar, he admitted that he had used paperwork to activate the cards in order to reach the vendors’ targets. Additionally, four vendors said that Munavvar utilized the data to activate the cards since they were unable to reach their goals.

SOG police inspector R A Patel said that 39 out of the 142 SIM cards were activated in the names of persons from the Panchmahal district. An offence has been registered by SOG at the Damavav police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Gandi bimari’: How Arvind Kejriwal just stigmatised an autoimmune disease for his political gains

Nirwa Mehta -
On the face of it, may feel that it is a regular wish for better health for a woman who is suffering a very painful disease that is very difficult to live with. However, the usage of the word 'gandi bimari' (dirty illness) is highly inappropriate.
News Reports

With the decision to carve new Ram Lalla idol for Ram Mandir, what happens to the existing idol that ‘miraculously appeared’ in 1949: What...

OpIndia Staff -
The new Ram Lalla idol will be placed in the garbha griha, and the existing smaller idol will be used as 'Utsav Murti' to be taken out for Jhankis and Shobha Yatras

Dear AAP, what happened to your ‘Degree Dikhao Abhiyaan’?

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan wants Yogi Adityanath prosecuted, accuses him of ‘conspiring’ to kill Atiq Ahmed

Goa: FIR registered against two Muslim sisters over derogatory Instagram posts on Hindu deities

Congress tweets clipped video of Priyanka Gandhi making ‘perfect’ dosas, except the longer video shows she was clueless

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com