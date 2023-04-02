In the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, a gym trainer has been booked for allegedly raping a woman by keeping her son at knifepoint. The Muslim man had introduced himself as a Hindu and had a friendship with the Hindu woman, but after she learnt that he is Muslim, she had ended communications with him some time ago. As revenge, he came to her house and raped her.

On Wednesday, March 29, the accused barged into the victim’s house in New Rachna Nagar in the Gola Ka Mandir area at around 11 pm. He allegedly put a knife around the neck of the victim’s son and raped her. When the victim protested, accused Firoz thrashed her and also destroyed household items.

The accused who has been identified as Firoz Khan, a resident of the Kampu police station precinct, reportedly posed as Raja to lure the Hindu woman. According to an ETV Bharat report, the 32-year-old victim met the accused on a social media platform and the two soon became friends and drew close.

Reportedly, for the last six years, the victim’s husband has been staying in a different city due to his job. A Times of India report, however, states that the victim has separated from her husband and has been raising her son independently. During this time, the victim met Firoz who posed as Raja. According to the victim, she called off her friendship with the accused after learning about his true identity two months later. Following this, the accused started blackmailing and pressuring her for a physical relationship and threatened to defame her. The victim filed a police complaint against accused Mohammed Firoz aka Raja after she reportedly approached Bajrang Dal for help.

Meanwhile, SSP Rajesh Dandotiya said that a woman has filed a complaint against a person alleging that he broke into her house and raped her. A case has been registered based on her complaint and an investigation has been initiated. Police are also conducting searches to nab the absconding accused.