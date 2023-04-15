Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is currently starring in the ongoing popular drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, found herself at the receiving end of a severe social media backlash after she posted pictures captioned, ‘mini photoshoots and massages,’ of herself posing in front of a clay Ganesha idol, on her Instagram account. She was vehemently attacked by her Muslim followers who expressed ferocious opposition and even unfollowed her for offending their religious sensibilities.

Muslim netizens slammed the actress and labelled it disrespectful and inappropriate for a Muslim to pose with an idol of a Hindu god. One user claimed, that she is trying to ‘impress her Indian fans,’ while another referred to her action as ‘shirk’ (idolatry or polytheism which is a sin in Islam).

Nikkhat Perween also accused Hania Aamir of committing ‘shirk’ during Ramazan and warned her that ‘Allah’ (Islamic God) forgives everything except idolatry. She asked the actress to ‘return to Allah before it is too late’ and stated that Muslims should never commit ‘shirk’ even on ordinary days. She added ‘Shahada’ at the end of her criticism and asked ‘Allah’ to guide (towards Islam) Hania Amir.

A netizen again wished for ‘Allah’ to provide the Pakistani star with guidance, and another unfollowed her because of ‘this shit.’ Meanwhile, someone wanted ‘Allah’ to direct her and all other Muslim women to wear ‘Hijab.’

A Muslim lambasted Hania Aamir for being a blot in the name of ‘Islam.’ Another viewed that she doesn’t deserve to live in Pakistan while someone told her to have some shame.

A user charged that “Tomorrow, worship him (Ganesha idol) in the name of fashion.”

Zoya Shaikh requested ‘Allah’ to pardon everyone’s faults, insinuating that the actress has committed a sin by clicking the picture with the murti.

Hania Aamir’s religious affiliation was questioned by one Muslim, who remarked, “Sometimes I doubt that she is a Muslim in name only.”

The ‘Mere Humsafar’ lead is currently vacationing in Cambodia and has dropped many pictures from there on her social media.

Muslim netizens have a history of harassing Indian celebrities who post anything related to Hinduism or wish the Hindu community on their special occasions. Many including, Sarah Ali Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mohammad Kaif, and Zaheer Khan, have been repeatedly slandered by radical Muslims for participating in Hindu rituals or wishing Hindus on their festivals.

Hinduism in Cambodia

Notably, Hinduism has roots in Cambodia dating back to the Funan Kingdom, which ruled between 100 BC and 500 AD. Hinduism was one of the recognised religions under the Khmer Empire.

The Khymers were the descendants of the queen of the Apsaras (heavenly Nymphs) named Mera and a Cambodian king named Kambu, per the local legends. Kings worshipped Lord Shiva and Vishnu throughout this time. Hinduism was the predominant religion during the Khmer Empire’s rule until Jayavarman VII (reigned 1181–1188).

The world’s largest complex of Hindu temple is located in this Southeast Asian country. Many of the temples in the park, which have provided historians with evidence of the Kingdom’s religious history, contain Hindu iconography. Among these are depictions of Ganesha and Hanuman in Khmer, as well as bas-relief sculptures of events from the Ramayana, also known as the Reamker in Cambodia and still a major component of traditional performances.

The Lord Vishnu temple at Angkor Wat, in the heart of the Khmer Kingdom, is one of the most renowned Hindu sites in the world. The temple’s walls are decorated in magnificent carvings that portray scenes and figures from the Mahabharata and Ramayana, as well as numerous exquisite Apsaras.

India was the first nation to respond and assisted in rebuilding the prominent temple after Cambodia had requested the international community to help save Angkor Wat in the year 1980.

Cambodia’s official religion is Buddhism. Theravada Buddhism makes up roughly 97% of Cambodia’s population, with the majority of the minor remainder being comprised of Islam, Christianity, tribal animism, and Baha’i beliefs.

Hinduism still has a significant influence in the country even though it is no longer the state religion. A sword allegedly given to the royal family by the Hindu deity ‘Indra’ is kept at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh. A collection of Hindu statues can be found in the National Museum of Cambodia.

The adherents of the Hindu faith are in a tiny minority in the country, however, the fundamental connection and profound roots of Hinduism in Cambodia are undeniable.