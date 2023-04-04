While people celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, communal violence convulsed many parts of the country. The Nalanda district of Bihar was also engulfed in this destructive blaze of violence. According to reports from the victims, a religious mob in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif set fire to Hindu shops and their warehouses, causing extensive damage.

TV9 has reported on violent incidents and arson that occurred near Sogra College in Biharsharif. In the video footage, it is visible that several Hindu-owned shops have been burned to the ground. During an interview with TV9, a man named Umesh Prasad Goswami stated that ten of his shops were damaged, with goods being looted and set on fire. When asked about the extent of the loss, Umesh stated that his property, valued at crores of rupees, had been destroyed. Another individual also reported that initially his shop was ransacked, following which the gate was broken and set on fire.

The wholesale bookshop situated across from Umesh Kumar’s shop has also suffered a similar fate. It too was set on fire. The affected parties have reported that the fire brigade arrived two to three hours after their shops caught fire. By then, much of the damage had already been done. The people affected have claimed that they repeatedly pleaded with the authorities to send the fire brigade earlier, but the response was not timely.

According to a victim, the entire incident was carried out by a group of approximately 50 to 60 individuals who were armed with petrol bombs. These bombs were set alight and thrown into shops and warehouses. The proprietor of a pipe shop stated that the pipes kept in one area of the shop managed to survive, but everything else was reduced to ashes. Those affected by the arson allege that the police administration was absent from the scene in Bihar Sharif when the incident took place.

He also stated that the police’s absence from the scene gave the perpetrators ample time to carry out the robbery. The shop stocked stationery items and had an office on the premises. The mob set fire to everything. The affected parties reported that upon receiving news of the fire, they went to the police station seeking help but received no response. By the time the police arrived at the scene, everything had already been destroyed.

What’s noteworthy in this video is that when people informed a TV9 reporter that a temple had also been set on fire, the reporter waved his hand and said, “No, no, don’t show it.” This begs the question, if the mob did indeed set fire to the temple, then what was the problem in reporting the incident and bringing it to the world’s attention? While we cannot confirm the claims, as victims have made these allegations, they warrant investigation.

Regarding the entire incident, Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar has stated that he is inspecting the affected areas. The culprits are being identified through CCTV, DVR, drone, and videography footage. So far, 27 individuals have been arrested, and continuous raids are underway. Action will be taken against all those involved. During the violence, firing took place, and some people were hit by shrapnel, resulting in injuries for over 20 people.