Saturday, April 8, 2023
Updated:

Hyderabad police detains Congress leaders ahead of PM Modi's visit to Telangana

The arrests came in the wake of threats issued by NSUI and Youth Congress members of obstructing the PM's visit to Telangana.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana police detains Congress leaders ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyerabad
Telangana Congress leaders detained
9

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state of Telangana later today, Hyderabad police apprehended a number of Telangana Congress leaders on Saturday including Balamuri Venkat, the president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Shivsena Reddy, Pritam, the head of the Dalit Congress, and others. 

This is probably after the NSUI and Youth Congress demanded PM Modi to speak about Bandi Sanjay’s jail in connection with the 10th class paper leak issue and threatened to obstruct the PM’s visit at all costs.

Prior to PM Modi’s arrival, a traffic advice has been issued regarding limitations on vehicular movement. In addition to five National Highway projects, PM Modi is slated to formally lay the foundation for AIIMS Bibinagar. Additionally, he will lay the foundations for the renovation of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate other railway-related development projects to the country.

Passengers travelling as pilgrims would benefit most from the new Vande Bharat train’s nearly three and a half hour time reduction between the two cities. After his visit to Hyderabad that day, PM Modi is slated to depart for Tamil Nadu.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

