Days after the vicious stone pelting and arson attacks on the Hanuman Janmotsav processions in Odisha’s Sambalpur city, the VHP and Bajrang Dal have called for a 12-hour bandh across 14 districts of Western Odisha.

The Sambalpur city is still under curfew and the internet has been shut down in the district even after 4 days. The police and district administration has been vigilant and dozens of arrests have been made. However, the Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have stated that the government and city administration could have prevented the attack and violence if they wanted to.

The VHP, and Bajrang Dal have called for a 12-hour bandh in the western districts of Sambalpur, Debgarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

Shops have been closed and the movement of vehicles has been restricted in most of the places. Educational institutions and many offices have been closed. The BJP has extended support to the bandh call and in many cities, citizen groups and local organisations have joined in too.

BJP’s official letter supporting the bandh call

In an official statement, the BJP stated that a peaceful procession by Hindus came under repeated attacks in Sambalpur by a particular community and the local administration was unable to prevent it. In the subsequent incidents of violence, a tribal man named Chandramani Mirdha has been brutally killed by goons while many Hindu leaders and police personnel have been injured. The BJP has condemned the law and order situation in the state under the BJD government.

Police action in Sambalpur violence, 85 arrested so far, internet still shut down, city under curfew

On April 18, the Sambalpur district administration announced some relaxation in curfew hours to allow citizens to carry out essential activities. The public movement has been allowed from morning 7 am to 1 pm and in the afternoon from 3.30 to 6 pm.

However, internet services have been restricted for another day citing social media misuse.

Acting on the violence so far, the city police have arrested around 85 persons. Over the stone pelting incident of April 12, and April 14, and incidents of vandalism, 6 more persons have been arrested on April 17. The police FIR copy in the incident states that over 150-160 people were involved in the attacks.

Sambalpur violence

On Wednesday evening, April 12, a bike rally organised by ‘Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoy Samiti’ and Bajrang Dal came under violent stone pelting when it was passing near a masjid in the Dhanupali area, triggering clashes. The violence soon spread, resulting in vandalism, arson and many incidents of clashes.

As per the FIR filed by complainant Dhirendra Kumar Swain, who was stationed at Motijharan Chowk along with Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Bhoi to maintain law and order during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, the procession was chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ and that was when the Hindu procession came under attack from around 200 Islamists.

As per the FIR, the Islamists attacked the members of the rally with iron rods, lathis, and swords, with the intention to kill. During the attack, apart from shouting obscenities, Islamists were shouting ‘kafir log’, ‘sale logo ko kaat denge’, ‘salo ko India wapas nehi jaane denge’, etc.