On Saturday (April 8), Islamists took to social media to claim that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is conspiring to ‘entrap’ Muslim women in India.

The basis of the conspiracy theory was a fake letter, bearing the letterhead of the RSS, asking Hindu men to trick Muslim women into their love trap. Islamist handles posted copies of the letter en masse on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Bhagwa_Love_Trap.’

The fake letter outlined ways/ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to build trust, ‘forge’ romantic relationships and establish physical connections with the intent to ‘convert Muslim women into Hinduism.’

🚨FAKE NEWS ALAERT – A group of fake handles including verified, are circulating forged letter of RSS (un-dated/no undersigned) having "SOP" of "trapping MusIim girls". This is a highly communally charged & coordinated effort

The letter, falsely attributed to the RSS, also vowed to provide a 15-day training programme to help teach Hindus to entrap Muslim women. Despite being well aware that such dubious theories can lead to a law and order situation, Islamists continued to share the fake letter on social media.

Popular OSINT handle ‘The Hawk Eye’ pointed out that several verified Twitter handles were also peddling anti-Hindu propaganda.

According to the OSINT handle ‘D-Intent Data’, AIMIM supporter Shahavaj Anjum Siddiquee was the first to post the screenshots of the fake letter.

It also found discrepancies in the logo of the RSS, printed on the letter. “Upon research, we found an original statement of RSS on a news portal website, upon closely observing we found that logo is different than original,” the Twitter handle said.

Also we visited RSS official website and other social media platforms, no such statement is available. Mainly fake letter doesn’t contain any official stamp or signatory from RSS. @KISHANGNJPOLICE @bihar_police @hydcitypolice @DelhiPolice Should take note. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/F88fBTviqD — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 9, 2023

“Also we visited RSS official website and other social media platforms, no such statement is available. Mainly, fake letter doesn’t contain any official stamp or signatory from RSS,” D-Intent Data emphasised. The OSINT handle sought the immediate intervention of the law enforcement authorities into the matter.

On the contrary, Islamists have been luring vulnerable Hindu women to Islam as part of their nefarious ‘grooming jihad‘ and now falsely accusing the Hindu community and the RSS of doing the same thing. Dozens of cases have been documented where Islamists have been found to target Hindu women under false identities.