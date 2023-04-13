Kajal Hindustani granted bail, to step out of Junagadh jail in Una Ram Navami speech case

Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani is granted bail in the Ram Navami speech case in Una. As per local media reports, she is being released on bond of Rs 50,000. She will step out of Junagadh jail after five days.

On Sunday, April 9, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested by Gujarat’s Una police. This came after a case was registered against her for an alleged ‘hate speech’.

On March 30, the Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out in Una of district Gir Somnath, Gujarat. Following the procession, an event was organized where Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. The Dharmasabha took place at Raavanvadi near Trikon Bagh.

During her speech, Kajal raised several issues, including Love Jihad and Land Jihad. The local Muslims deemed her speech controversial and took the entire city hostage. There were reports of stone pelting at various places, and the city was on the edge for two days. In addition to this, the infamous Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were also raised against her.

During Dharmsabha, Kajal said that if Muslim women marry Hindu men, it would benefit them. After her speech, Muslim leaders filed a complaint against her and demanded action. An FIR was registered against Kajal under Section 295A, 153A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.