Sunday, April 2, 2023
‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised in Una in Gujarat on Jumma during Ramzan, stone pelting also took place, read details

The hateful slogans were raised on March 31, 2023, a day after Ram Navami, right in front of the police station in Una in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat.

Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised in Gir Somnath
Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised against Kajal Hindustani in Gir Somnath (Image: File/OpIndia Gujarat)
On March 31, Islamists raised slogans of ‘sar tan se juda’ in Gir Somnath, accusing Kajal Hindustani of giving an anti-Muslim speech during the Ram Navami procession. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The slogans were raised in front of a police station.

Reportedly, the Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out on March 30. Following the procession, a public meeting was also held where political and social activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. She talked about forced religious conversion where Hindu girls are lured into relationship by non-Hindu men who usually hide their religious identity and eventually force them to convert their faith, demography change in parts of India and several other issues.

The video of her speech was shared on social media, and as a reaction, thousands of Islamists took to on roads to protest. They demanded action against Kajal while chanting slogans calling for beheading. The protest march calling for beheading took place on Friday, March 31, during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The police intervened to maintain law and order.

Stone pelting after a reconciliation meeting

Una police organised a peace meeting between the two communities. However, it led to further disagreements, resulting in tension in the area. The merchants closed down the shops, and the market remained closed in many areas across the city.

Later, Gir Somnath’s Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and called five leaders of both communities at the Circuit House. The police kept the security arrangement tight throughout the weekend.

The meeting held by SP was not fruitful as the situation deteriorated again in the evening resulting in stone pelting by miscreants in Kumbharwada, Koliwad and Chandrakiran areas. They also threw soda bottles. The police again intervened to control the situation.

Protests against Nupur Sharma and its aftermath

In May 2022, following remarks during a debate on Times Now, former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma came under Islamists’ radar. However, she quoted what is written in the Islamic text. During protests, Islamists raised ‘sar tan se juda‘ slogans. Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair played a vital role in instigating protests against Sharma in India and abroad. As a result, BJP removed her from the party. Islamists kill many Hindus, including Rajasthan’s Kanhaiyalal and Maharashtra’s Umesh Kohle, for supporting Nupur Sharma. To date, Sharma is in hiding while Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, whose statement against Bhagwan Shiv made her angry during the debate, is roaming free.

