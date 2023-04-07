Janata Dal (Secular) has written to the Election Commission regarding the imposition of a ban on the screening of Kichcha Sudeep’s movies, shows and commercials as these could potentially influence voters in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

On Wednesday, Kiccha Sudeep announced that he would campaign for the ruling party BJP in the Karnataka assembly elections. Since then, the actor has been in the headlines of the media. Initially, speculations were rife that Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa would join the BJP. But, Kiccha Sudeep dismissed the reports of joining the party and said that he will campaign for the BJP in the elections but will not join the party, nor contest elections.

“I had no need to come here. I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for one person. I have the utmost respect for CM Bommai. I am announcing my full support to Bommai Sir,” Sudeep said.

Earlier actor Prakash Raj, known for harbouring pathological hatred for PM Modi and his penchant for sharing fake news against the Prime Minister, was in shock and hurt after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep threw his weight behind the BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections in Karnataka.

“I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Sudeep’s statement,” tweeted Raj, who keeps attacking the BJP and PM Modi on Twitter, often with fake news and unfounded claims.

Raj expressed his disbelief after Kichcha Sudeep earlier today extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who he referred to as his “mama” (uncle).

Notably, Sudeep, while talking about CM Bommai earlier had said “I call the CM ‘Mama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him Mama (uncle). I didn’t have a godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM),” Sudeep said at a press conference, lavishing praises on Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.