Sunday, April 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBanned terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Force takes responsibility for setting fires at three locations...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Force takes responsibility for setting fires at three locations across Haryana, Delhi and UP

Three fire incidents took place in a factory in Wazirpur, Hotel Azma in Panchkula, Haryana and at the Kanpur market in Uttar Pradesh on 31 March 2023.

OpIndia Staff
KLF took responsibility of Delhi, UP, Panchkula fire incidents
KLF took responsibility of massive fires in Delhi, Panchkula and Kanpur (Image: File/HT/ETV)
22

On April 1 (local time), the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) took responsibility for setting three major fires across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In a press release that was published on Facebook and Twitter accounts that claimed to be linked to the terrorist organisation, KLF’s Ranjodh Singh claimed responsibility for three fires that broke out at the Wazirpur factory in Delhi, Azma Hotel in Panchkula (Haryana) and Kanpur market.

KLF took responsibility of three fires in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Source: Facebook.

Twitter account where the press release was published is withheld in India. There is no official word from any security agency if KLF’s claims are true. OpIndia could not verify the claims independently.

In English, it said, “Khalistan Liberation Force claims responsibility for the arson attacks in Delhi (Wazirpur), Kanpur (Market) and hotel Asma Revolving in Panchkula India. This is our response to Indian atrocities against the Sikh nation. We do not believe in killing civilians, our goal is to hit the Indian state’s infrastructure and economy. Long Live Khalistan!”

In the press release that was in Punjabi, the organisation took responsibility for the three attacks and called it a retaliation to the “continuous wave of repression against the Sikhs by the Hindutva government of India”. It added that their ‘war’ was not against the people but against the Indian State, economy, and infrastructure. This same organisation has been behind multiple assassinations over the years.

It further claimed those who faced financial loss had helped the rioters in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Furthermore, it was deemed as a response to sacrilege incidents in recent times. KLF claimed putting Sikhs in jail or killing pro-Khalistanis would not stop their war against India

They warned the Sikhs working for the police, Indian Army and security agencies to stop helping them; otherwise, they would face severe consequences. It also urged Sikhs to contribute to the war with mind, body and money.

The three fire incidents

On March 31, a fire broke out in Hamraj Market of Bansmandi, Kanpur. Hundreds of shops were gutted in the fire. On the same day, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur, Delhi. The third incident took place in Panchkula’s Amravati Enclave at Aasma Hotel. The false ceiling reportedly caught fire and engulfed the hotel. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

About Khalistani Liberation Force

Khalistan Liberation Force of KLF is one of the Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist organisations responsible for assassinations, abductions and attacks on Indian security agencies. The terrorist group was responsible for multiple bombings during the insurgency in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2014, it was reported that the organisation was active in multiple countries and getting funding from the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Spain, among other countries. One of the operatives arrested by NIA linked to KLF was Jagtar Singh Johal (Jaggi), who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Jaggi was also accused of paying Rs.27 lakh to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo (deceased) in France in 2013 to assassinate RSS leader Ravinder Gosain. His name also appeared in the attempt to murder Shiv Sena activist Amit Arora and firing at RSS Shakha in Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana in 2016. Multiple campaigns are being run to prove he was innocent.

 The Government of India banned the organisation under UAPA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi fire incident, fire incident, khalistan liberation force
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Wanted criminal Rashid, accused of murdering Suresh Raina’s relative, killed in a UP Police encounter

OpIndia Staff -
According to senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, Muzaffarnagar, the wanted criminal also identified by his other names 'Sipahiya' and ‘Chalta Firta’, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter.
World

Free flour quota in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan division insufficient to meet demands

ANI -
In one place where the demands are not met, in other places, there rush of people at the centres that are leading to stampedes and ultimately death of people. 

Vandalism of statue leads to clashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, read details

Chhattisgarh: 5 sustain burn injuries in fire torch march by Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the parliament

How can a ‘Microsoft font’ of 1992 be present in PM Modi’s degree certificate of 1983? Don’t be a Pappu. Read to know how

Satellite pictures show new military infrastructure being built in strategically important Myanmar-controlled Coco Islands, Chinese hand suspected

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,895FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com