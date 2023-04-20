Maharashtra: Posters calling Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as ‘martyrs’ and Hindus as ‘Ga*dus’ put up in Beed, three arrested

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Police arrested at least three persons in Beed district for putting up huge posters referring to mafia-turned poltician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf as ‘martyrs’. The posters were put up by the Mohsin Bhaiya Mitra Mandal in the Majalgaon area of the district.

The Police took cognizance of the event and immediately ordered the removal of the posters. The police also filed a complaint under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over posters.

Swapnil R Rathod, SDPO, Georai commented on the matter saying, “A controversial banner was put up in Majalgaon in support of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. The police immediately took the banner down as it could have led to communal tension.”

The banner!

Name of accused – Mohsin Patel.

The posters called the mafia-turned-politician martyrs and also happened to abuse the people from the Hindu community. “Murder of Atiq is death of democracy,” the matter printed on the poster read. The poster also referred to Hindus and read, “They are not Hindus, they are Ga*dus.”

This is days after the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three persons identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. The duo was killed while they were being taken by the police for medical examination in the Prayagraj Hospital.

The video of the murder was widely circulated on social media in which the duo could be seen shot by the three individuals in the time span of around 40 seconds. The accused were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout.

In order to investigate killings, the Uttar Pradesh government has assembled a three-person judicial team, which will provide its findings in two months. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been established to look into the deaths of the Ahmed brothers.