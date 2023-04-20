Thursday, April 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Posters calling Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as 'martyrs' and Hindus as 'Ga*dus' put up...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Posters calling Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as ‘martyrs’ and Hindus as ‘Ga*dus’ put up in Beed, three arrested

The Police took cognizance of the event and immediately ordered the removal of the posters. The police also filed a complaint under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over posters.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra: Posters calling Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as 'martyrs' and Hindus as 'Ga*dus' put up in Beed, three arrested
Image source- Times Now
3

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Police arrested at least three persons in Beed district for putting up huge posters referring to mafia-turned poltician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf as ‘martyrs’. The posters were put up by the Mohsin Bhaiya Mitra Mandal in the Majalgaon area of the district.

The Police took cognizance of the event and immediately ordered the removal of the posters. The police also filed a complaint under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over posters.

Swapnil R Rathod, SDPO, Georai commented on the matter saying, “A controversial banner was put up in Majalgaon in support of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. The police immediately took the banner down as it could have led to communal tension.”

The posters called the mafia-turned-politician martyrs and also happened to abuse the people from the Hindu community. “Murder of Atiq is death of democracy,” the matter printed on the poster read. The poster also referred to Hindus and read, “They are not Hindus, they are Ga*dus.”

This is days after the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three persons identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. The duo was killed while they were being taken by the police for medical examination in the Prayagraj Hospital.

The video of the murder was widely circulated on social media in which the duo could be seen shot by the three individuals in the time span of around 40 seconds. The accused were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout.

In order to investigate killings, the Uttar Pradesh government has assembled a three-person judicial team, which will provide its findings in two months. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been established to look into the deaths of the Ahmed brothers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHate posters, Atiq Ahmed posters, UP mafia assassination
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,766FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com