‘He is a martyr for the entire Muslim community,’ Mob raises ‘Atiq Ahmed amar rahe’ slogans outside Jama Masjid in Patna after Friday Namaz

The mob also shouted slogans against the Modi government and Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh.

On April 21, after performing the Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) outside the Jama Masjid located at Patna Junction, a group of people reportedly raised “Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe, Shahid Atik Ahmad” (Atik Ahmad should live forever, ‘martyr’ Atiq Ahmed) slogans. The mob also shouted slogans against the Modi government and Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh.

The mob addressed the slain dreaded gangster as a “martyr” and dubbed him a “hero”. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In another video, a man leading the Muslim mob, identified as Raees Kavzavi, is heard telling the media that Atiq Ahmed is a ‘martyr’ for the entire Muslim community. He accuses the state administration and police of collaborating with criminals to assassinate Atiq Ahmed in the month of Ramzan.

Congress leader demands Bharat Ratna for Atiq Ahmed, places tricolour on the ‘martyrs’ grave

This came merely two days after Rajkumar Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya, Congress councillor candidate from Ward-43 South Malaka for the upcoming Municipal election in Prayagraj demanded Bharat Ratna for the slain mafia. Rajju Bhaiya also said that Atiq Ahmed’s body should have been wrapped in the national flag. 

In the video that went viral on social media, the Congress leader was heard demanding UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as he accused CM Yogi of getting Atiq Ahmed killed. He went on to demand Bharat Ratna — the country’s highest civilian honour — for Atiq Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the viral video and slammed the Congress party for ‘eulogising’ Atiq Ahmed. 

Besides, another video of Rajkumar Singh has surfaced online wherein he is seen laying down the national tricolour on Atiq Ahmed’s grave and saluting and raising slogans in his praise. This sparked outrage as netizens pointed out that this act by Rajkumar Singh is an insult to the national flag.

After the video went viral and the Congress leader received widespread condemnation for eulogizing the hardcore criminal Atiq Ahmed, the party distanced itself from its functionary and expelled him from the party for six years. Prayagraj Congress unit chief Pradeep Kumar Mishra reportedly claimed that the party does not approve of Singh’s remark, even if it was said in a personal capacity.

On Wednesday, the Prayagraj police arrested the local Congress leader for placing the tricolour on the grave of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, calling him a “martyr”.

