Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJournalist of ‘What is a woman' fame says YouTube threatened to deplatform him if...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Journalist of ‘What is a woman’ fame says YouTube threatened to deplatform him if he doesn’t affirm to gender ideology: What happened

Back in 2016, Walsh said, "Trans" people and schizophrenics both suffer from severe mental illness." Walsh has emphasised that affirmation of transgenderism would lead to sexual deviancy and advocacy of paedophilia in his tweets.

Anurag
Conservative Journalist Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh says he was threatened by Youtube as he refused to agree to terms related to gender affirmation (Image: Tolling Stone)
5

On April 25 (local time), journalist Matt Walsh said on Twitter that his production house would post the content directly on Twitter as YouTube threatened to deplatform him if he did not reaffirm dangerous gender ideology. The Matt Walsh Show tweeted, “YouTube has threatened to ban us if we don’t affirm gender ideology. They want me to either surrender my principles or become irrelevant. So starting today, every episode of this show will be posted on Twitter, which is now the most powerful free speech platform in the world.”

In the video, he said, “On the YouTube front, as long as they make an affirmation of gender ideology a prerequisite for posting my show on the platform, I will not post my show on the platform. But also, I will not allow myself to be banished into the obscurity of some internet get where nobody will find my content. This is the choice big tech wants us to make. They want me to either surrender my principles or become irrelevant. They will be happy with whatever of the two options I choose. Either one is fine with them. Which is why I choose neither.”

“Instead, starting today, we will make the show available to everyone for free on Daily Wire. They also will be available on Rumble, Apple Podcast, Spotify and all the other places where you normally get the podcast. And we are trying something new as well. Starting today, every show episode will also be posted in full on Twitter, the most powerful free speech platform in the world. And seems like the place where the show belongs. If you follow our channel on YouTube, you will still find plenty of content that we make specially for you. We will post clips from the show so we can reach new audiences without message,” he added.

Regarding uploading full episodes on YouTube, he said, “We are not going to give YouTube our full shows as long as the situation remains as it is. The point is we are not going to capitulate. We are also not going to scale down and become obsolete. Instead, we are going to be bigger. We are going to be more innovative. We are going to reach more people in more ways on more platforms. That is our response. This is just the beginning, and I will announce more soon.”

Who is Matt Walsh?

Matt Walsh is an American right-wing political commentator, writer and speaker. He is best known for the Matt Walsh Show. He produced the documentary “What Is A Woman” in 2022. Walsh works with Daily Wire, a conservative news platform. Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, 36-year-old Matt Walsh is a conservative and speaks openly against the critical gender theory that is being fed to the West. Walsh’s videos’ criticism transgenderism in children has gained a lot of traction on social media.

Walsh is very outspoken against transgenderism spreading like wildfire. He has opined that believing that being trans is a mental illness and can be compared to schizophrenia. In 2019, he tweeted, “A “transwoman” is a biological man with a mental illness that causes him to believe he is a woman. We do not need to redefine biology to accommodate the delusions of confused people.”

Back in 2016, he said, “Trans” people and schizophrenics both suffer from severe mental illness.” Walsh has emphasised that affirmation of transgenderism would lead to sexual deviancy and advocacy of paedophilia in his tweets.

In recent videos making rounds on social media, he could be seen arguing with the alleged “trans” people about how the theory of gender affirmation is problematic. He pointed out how men and women are biologically different. He shut down a trans medical care provider by asking the nurse if they would consider a biological man identifying as a woman to have a miscarriage.

Twitter will no longer suspend users for “misgerdering”

Recently, Twitter modified its hateful conduct policy and removed “misgendering” as grounds for suspension. Twitter made a significant change in its policy by removing the aspect of the “Hateful Conduct” policy under which a Twitter user might get suspended if they were found misgendering or deadnaming transgender individuals. The change was noticed by social media users and media houses only on April 18, when it made headlines. Some reports suggest that such changes would make Twitter “less safe for marginalised groups”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMatt Walsh gender ideology, gender activism, Matt Walsh show
Anurag
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com