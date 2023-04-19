A Muslim youth named Javed molested a young girl in a shopping mall that comes under the Kotwali police station of Moradabad. The girl is a student in a pharmacy course. She filed a complaint at the police station. The police have arrested the accused Javed.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had gone to V mart with her sister for shopping on 16th April 2023, in the afternoon. She further said, “At the time of billing, an unknown person came from behind me and started doing obscene acts with me, and started running away after dirtying my jeans. When I shouted, my sister and I caught hold of the man with the help of Praveen Kumar, the manager at V Mart. After being caught, when asked about his name and address, he revealed his name as Javed son of Maskur resident of Lal Masjid Chauraha, Police Station Kotwali, Moradabad. I caught him with the help of my sister and V Mart manager Praveen Kumar and brought him to the police station.”

Desh Deepak Singh – the CO of the Kotwali police station said that the accused Javed is a resident of the Lal Masjid Chauraha area in Moradabad and he is arrested. A case has been registered against the accused and he is sent to jail.

The girl hails from Gannaur town in the Sonipat district of Haryana. She studies pharmacy in Moradabad. As the girl shouted and asked for help, the V mart staff helped her catch the accused. According to reports, Javed was also beaten up by the mob of customers before he was taken to the police station.