On Saturday, 29th April 2023, a 31-year-old Muslim woman named Farzana Irfan Sheikh was shot dead in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai. the incident took place during a scuffle between two families.

On April 29, in the evening, a scuffle broke out between two families in the Indira Nagar Mandal area of Mankhurd in Mumbai. An unidentified assailant shot Fatima Irfan Sheikh in her chest from point-blank range. The victim woman was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital of Ghatkopar where she was declared brought dead.

Mumbai police informed, “A woman, namely Farzana Irfan Sheikh died in firing in the Mankhurd area. A scuffle broke out between 2 families & firing took place. CCTV footage is being checked, and efforts to arrest the accused are underway.”

Mumbai| A woman, namely Farzana Irfan Sheikh died in firing in Mankhurd area. A scuffle broke out between 2 families & firing took place. CCTV footages being checked, efforts to arrest the accused underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place in Mankhurd area of ​​Mumbai at around 6:35 pm today. Two persons, Sonu Singh (age 55) and his son Atis Singh (25), are named as accused. They fled from the spot after shooting the woman. Senior police officers reached the crime scene to probe the incident. Police are probing the CCTV footage and gathering information about the accused. It is still unclear why and why the woman was shot.

Claims were also made on social media that the sister of the victim woman was earlier raped by the group of attackers. A Twitter user Advocate Sidique Ashif Husain posted, “A 25-year-old girl was shot dead in Mankhurd, thrice she was shot and assaulted by swords. The irony is a few weeks ago her younger sister (minor) was gang raped by the same persons and Mankhurd p.s refused to register c.r of rape against them.”

Incompetent @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice . A 25 year old girl was shot dead in mankhurd.trice she was shot and assaulted by swords. Irony is few weeks ago her younger sister (minor)was gang raped by the same persons and mankhurd p.s refused to register c.r of rape against them. — ADV SIDDIQUE ASHIF HUSAIN🇮🇳 (@AdvAshif) April 29, 2023

Further investigation into this case is going on.