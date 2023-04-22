Saturday, April 22, 2023
Updated:

West Bengal: NCW takes cognisance of Uttar Dinajpur murder case, seeks action against cops who mishandled victim’s body

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the West Bengal DGP, seeking a fair and time-bound investigation of the murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Dinajpur

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the viral video
4

On Saturday (April 22), the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the brutal murder and alleged rape of a minor Dalit girl in Kaliaganj in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

In a statement, it said, “NCW has come across a Twitter post wherein a video has been shared alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in Uttar Dinajpur, Kaliaganj, West Bengal.”

“Further, in the video Police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately. The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime,” NCW stated.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the West Bengal DGP, seeking a fair and time-bound investigation of the case. She also demanded strict action against the police personnel for inappropriate handling of the dead body of the victim.

“The Commission has also sought that an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked, if the allegations levelled are found to be true. Also, stringent action must be taken against erring Police officers for dragging the body inappropriately. A detailed action taken must be apprised to the Commission within 3 days,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Sharma reacted to a video of the incident shared on social media by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya. “It’s inhumane. How can they treat a minor rape victim like this or any person for that matter,” she had tweeted.

On Friday (April 21) morning, the dead body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was discovered floating in a canal in the Kaliagunj area. The kins of the victim alleged that the teenager was raped prior to her murder. The girl had gone missing on her way to tuition classes on Thursday (April 20).

So far, the police have arrested two individuals, including one Javed Akhtar, who was known to the victim. Meanwhile, angry locals alongwith the victim’s family members blocked a road, alleging it to be a case of gang rape.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started raining lathis and firing tear gas sheels at the demonstrators. As per report, the protesters also pelted bricks at the police. 

Several people were reportedly injured in the incident. Some of them were also detained by the cops. Later, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed in the area to avoid escalation.

Searched termsUttar Dinajpur case
