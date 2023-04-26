Former Pakistani ambassador Abdul Basit believes that India may attack Pakistan again after the Poonch terror assault. Now, Pakistanis have begun to fret over a potential counter-strike, according to Basit.

“Now people in Pakistan are talking about another surgical strike or air strike by India. I do not think that now they will do the same because they are holding the SCO meet and G20 presidency this year. I don’t see any misadventures from India till the time they hold presidencies. But next year during elections, India may do this again. This may happen just before the elections in India,” he stated in a recent video.

“Whoever has done it, be it Mujahedeen or whosoever, they have targeted the military, not civilians. They are engaged in a legitimate struggle. If you are conducting a movement, you are targeting the military but not civilians, international law allows it,” he remarked while trying to justify the ghastly act. “India knows where we stand,” he added.

Five soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles were killed on April 20 when unidentified terrorists lobbed grenades at an Army truck going through Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector. Fruits and other things were being transported in the vehicle for an iftar celebration that was going to happen in Sagiote later that day.

MI helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs were pressed into service in a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack. The unnamed terrorists are reported to have used Chinese-made 7.62 mm steel core bullets.

The outlawed terror organisation People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front for the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, is responsible for the attack. According to some reports, Lashkar-e-Taiba, another terrorist outfit based in Pakistan, may also be culpable.

“The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place,” defence sources revealed.