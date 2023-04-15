Earlier yesterday, (April 14) the leftist media portal The Wire published a video of its senior ‘journalist’ Karan Thapar interviewing former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, wherein the duo wholeheartedly shared their deep-seated hate for the ruling dispensation. In his interview, Satya Pal Malik pushed the Congress ecosystem’s contention that the Modi government was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama attack.

A day after the interview, which clearly appeared nothing more than a hit job to malign the ruling regime before the upcoming 2024 general elections, went on air, Pakistan quickly used it to deny its role in the dreadful Pulwama incident.

Despite knowing that terrorists and Pakistan-based terror organisations were to blame for the suicide bombing attack in February 2019 that claimed the lives of 40 members of the CRPF, PTV World, the state-sponsored media outlet in Pakistan, today (April 15) shared excerpts of the interview and used certain statements made by the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir to exonerate their country from the 2019 attack on the CRPF jawans.

“India’s Pulwama drama further exposed: Ex-governor occupied Kashmir breaks silence* The ‘tell-all’ shocking revelations in the interview given by former Governor of Occupied Kashmir Satyapal Malik to anchor Karan Thapar have badly exposed the Modi government,” wrote PTV World as it shared a snippet of the interview where Satyapal claimed that the Home Ministry under the Modi government refused permission for airlifting of the CRPF personnel to Kashmir, which he claimed ultimately led to the ensuing tragedy.

In the next Tweet, the Pakistan state media shared a portion of the interview where Satyapal, rather despicably, claimed that the BJP government wanted to ‘shift the onus on Pakistan to absolve itself from the lapses leading to the Pulwama attack.’

“The former governor says that in February 2019, Modi prevented him from revealing the truth about the Pulwama attack and it was immediately clear from the Pulwama attack that the attack was aimed at blaming Pakistan and benefiting the BJP in the elections,” read the tweet.

Satya Pal Malik blames Centre for the Pulwama attack

In his interview, Malik blamed the Modi government for the Pulwama attack—a line of argument long parroted by the Left—describing it as a false flag operation months before the 2019 general elections. Malik hewed to the liberal narrative, claiming that the Home Ministry under the Modi government refused permission for airlifting of the CRPF personnel to Kashmir, which he claimed ultimately led to the ensuing tragedy.

“The CRPF people had asked for aircraft to ferry their people,” said Malik, to which Thapar promptly asks if they asked him for providing an aeroplane for the transfer of the soldiers. “No, they did not ask me. They asked the concerned departments, which are the Home Ministry and the Defence Ministry, which refused to provide them with aircraft to ferry the soldiers.”

“That very same evening I told the Prime Minister that the attack has taken place because of our fault. If we had provided aircraft to the CRPF convoy, this attack could have been avoided. But he asked me to remain silent,” Malik goes on to say.

“Even Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor who was once my classmate, told me to remain silent on the issue. I then realised that the onus of the attack will now be shifted to Pakistan,” Malik added.

“So it was the policy of the government to blame Pakistan for the attack and it will help us in elections,” said Thapar, elaborating upon Malik’s claims.

Insinuating that the Pulwama attack was an inside job, Malik claimed that the road meant for the CRPF convoy was not properly sanitised. “There were 8-10 link roads on that specific stretch where the tragedy took place, and none of them was manned by police or Indian armed forces,” he said.

Subsequently, Thapar tries to absolve Pakistan of the attack, slyly asking Malik if they were indeed involved in the attack or wrongly blamed by the Centre for electoral gains in the upcoming general elections.

“Pakistan was involved in the attack. The amount of RDX that car was carrying could not have been internal, but we are responsible for not locating the car that was laden with such quantities of explosives running around in Kashmir,” Malik said.