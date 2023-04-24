NCP leader Uday Sonawane gets relief in ‘harassment’ case, complainant withdraws case and goes for amicable settlement

NCP leader Uday Sonawane has been given relief in the alleged harassment case levelled against him by lawyer and Twitter user @penguinhowler alias Adv Shweta Chatur Sangtani. Sangtani, in January 2022 had alleged Sonawane subjected her to online harassment for years. She had narrated on Twitter how, Sonawane, who she said is married and has a child, has been stalking her since the 1st year of law school. She was 35-years-old when she made the allegations as per her tweet.

Can’t believe I have to resort to this but here goes. This dude has been stalking me since the 1st year of law school. I’m 35 yrs old now. He has a wife & a kid & is a member of a political party. I’m worried for my safety as he’s clearly unhinged but I’m done ignoring this. pic.twitter.com/TGfQ3Mnfqe — Boss Baby (@penguinhowler) January 11, 2022

“This dude has been stalking me since the 1st year of law school. I’m 35 yrs old now. He has a wife & a kid & is a member of a political party. I’m worried for my safety as he’s clearly unhinged but I’m done ignoring this”, wrote Sangtani, sharing screenshots of the several messages she has received from Uday Sonawane on Twitter since October 2020.

As seen in the image shared by the victim, Uday Sonawane, who identified himself as an advocate and National General Secretary – NCP Panchayat Raj and Local Bodies Dept on his Twitter bio, has sent messages like “My heart still beats for you”, “I can die for you”, “Pls talk to me”, “Pls don’t block me again”, etc. to the victim over a period of almost last one and a half years, until the lady disabled the feature of sending/receiving ‘direct message’ on her Twitter profile. Sonawane has since deactivated his Twitter account.

In the subsequent Tweet, Boss Baby wrote how the NCP leader has been continuously pursuing her from alternate accounts, like her college alumni group.

“When I block him, I get a message from somewhere else,” she wrote, adding that she is in a good mind to approach his family and inform them of what he’s up to. Visibly irked by the alleged constant harassment, said that there was no room for any sort of negotiation. “If you don’t learn, you will be taught,” she had tweeted.

The social media user, not willing to let go of her alleged stalker easy, continued: “@AdvUdayNCP You will leave me alone or things will get very ugly. I will not take this lying down. I will be writing to the bar council to get your license suspended. I will speak to your wife. I will get your family involved. You will not make me feel unsafe. Back. The fuck. Off.”

However, OpIndia has learnt that a settlement was reached between the two parties and Sangtani has given a ‘no objection’ to squashing proceedings against Sonawane. She has not yet deleted her tweets.

Social media, which has over the years developed into a ubiquitous form of communication, has recently been evolving into a powerful tool for harassment and doxxing for women from all walks of life, who are regularly subjected to sexist attacks on various social media platforms. Recently, India’s ace badminton player was harassed and subjected to sexual innuendos by a well-known actor for merely expressing her support for Prime Minister over the security breach in Punjab.

In fact, only today, Union Minister Smriti Irani had addressed The Indian Express about the broader issue of women being denied dignity on social media, expressing her anguish over the inexcusable incident that occurred with Padma Bhushan awardee badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Note: This report has been updated as on 25th April, 2023 with latest developments.