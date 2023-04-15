Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Pilot ji, your number won't come because Gehlot ji's contribution is more to Congress'...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Pilot ji, your number won’t come because Gehlot ji’s contribution is more to Congress’ treasury’: Amit Shah takes a dig at Gehlot-Pilot rift in Rajasthan

In a blistering attack against the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress would continue to cold shoulder Pilot because his contribution to the party treasury is nothing in comparison to Gehlot's contribution.

OpIndia Staff
'Pilot ji your number won't come because Gehlot ji's contribution is more to Congress' treasury': Amit Shah over rift in Rajasthan Congress
Representative Image
4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Congress in Rajasthan for its internal strife, saying the party will always give Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot preference over Sachin Pilot because of the greater amount of corruption money he contributes to the party’s finances.

“Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext, but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot’s contribution is higher,” Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Gehlot has enriched himself by turning the Rajasthani administration into a centre of corruption. The Congress party’s coffers now contain this dirty money, the senior BJP leader said. 

Regarding the acquittal of the defendants in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah contended that vote-bank politics prevented the Congress government from making a strong case before the high court. “The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims,” he noted.

“A 3-D administration in Rajasthan,” he said, “stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (women’s mistreatment), and ‘Dalit’ horrors.” People are going to vote out the government in elections, Shah stated, predicting that the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and a 2/3 majority in the state’s assembly polls.

According to him, the BJP would run in the elections based on the achievements of the Modi administration, the party’s philosophy, and the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress administration led by Asok Gehlot is one of Rajasthan’s most corrupt regimes. People are tired of it, he remarked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,204FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com