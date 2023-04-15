Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Congress in Rajasthan for its internal strife, saying the party will always give Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot preference over Sachin Pilot because of the greater amount of corruption money he contributes to the party’s finances.

“Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext, but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot’s contribution is higher,” Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Gehlot has enriched himself by turning the Rajasthani administration into a centre of corruption. The Congress party’s coffers now contain this dirty money, the senior BJP leader said.

Regarding the acquittal of the defendants in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah contended that vote-bank politics prevented the Congress government from making a strong case before the high court. “The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims,” he noted.

“A 3-D administration in Rajasthan,” he said, “stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (women’s mistreatment), and ‘Dalit’ horrors.” People are going to vote out the government in elections, Shah stated, predicting that the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and a 2/3 majority in the state’s assembly polls.

According to him, the BJP would run in the elections based on the achievements of the Modi administration, the party’s philosophy, and the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress administration led by Asok Gehlot is one of Rajasthan’s most corrupt regimes. People are tired of it, he remarked.