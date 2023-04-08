On Saturday, April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao (KCR) of obstructing development initiatives launched by the Central government meant to benefit the people of Telangana. He said that he is pained due to the “non-cooperation” of the CM KCR-led state government. PM Modi also accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader of indulging in ‘parivarwaad’ (dynasticism) and corruption and appealed to the state govt to not allow any obstruction in development projects in the state.

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores at Parade Ground in Hyderabad in Telangana. He also flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. BRS has boycotted the PM’s visit, the CM didn’t receive him at the airport and didn’t participate in the event. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had invited CM K Chandrasekhar Rao officially for the programme, but he decided against sharing the dais with PM Modi. The CM deputed Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to represent him to comply with protocol.

“It causes immense grief and pain that most of the projects launched by the central government are delayed due to the non-cooperation of the state government. This is causing a loss to the people of Telangana. I would request the state government that it should stop obstructing and rather expedite development projects,” PM Modi said in his speech.

#WATCH | Due to a lack of support from the state government, several projects of the central government are getting delayed. This is causing loss to the people of Telangana: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zgiQr7jZsN — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

“I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that while his government is working tirelessly for the people, ‘some people’ who fostered ‘parivarwad’ (nepotism) are having a problem with those working honestly.

“It is our government’s priority to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the people of our country and we are working day in and out in a bid to accomplish this, however, some people are frustrated due to these development initiatives,” PM Modi said.

He also emphasized that people who have fostered corruption and nepotism have nothing to do with the interests of the nation or the well-being of society and also cause issues for those who carry out the honest job. The Prime Minister cautioned the people of Telangana and said that such people only look for the interest of their family in every project and investment.

‘Control is the mantra of dynasts’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister stressed that nepotism is a breeding ground for corruption, underlining the parallels between the two. The Prime Minister stated that “control is the basic mantra of dynastic politics.” The Prime Minister added that dynasts want to preserve their control over every institution and despise it when someone challenges their dominance.

PM Modi also alleged that the dynastic forces maintained control over which beneficiary would receive what benefit and elaborated on the three meanings that emerge from this situation using the Direct Benefit Transfer system as an example and the promotion of digital payment across the nation.

First, the Prime Minister stated, only their family should continue to be hailed, second, the proceeds of corruption should continue to flow to the family, and third, the corrupt ecosystem should continue to benefit from money sent to the underprivileged. “Modi has attacked the legit roots of corruption today. These people are unsettled as a consequence, and their actions are motivated by rage, PM Modi added.

PM Modi takes a dig at opposition parties

PM Modi also took a jibe at political parties who approached Supreme Court alleging that the central government is using central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bid to quell dissent by arresting opposition leaders.

“Out of frustration, many such political parties moved court, saying that give us protection so that nobody opens our books of corruption, but, even court gave them a shock and sent them back,” PM Modi said.

Dynastic parties, be it in Telangana or all over India have the same way of working. They also weaken democratic methods and give a free run to corruption. Aspirations of youth suffer due to that. pic.twitter.com/Ov3g7be279 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

Notably, the fourteen political parties including the BRS were faced with shock as a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea seeking formulation of guidelines without regard to specific factual context. The Supreme Court stated that politicians could not assert a higher level of immunity than ordinary citizens. The opposition parties had to withdraw their plea as the SC bench refused to entertain their plea.

PM Modi speaks about development projects launched in Telangana today

PM Modi also informed about various development initiatives started by the Central government in Telangana. He mentioned that the four highway projects, the foundation of which has been laid today will facilitate the development of the state. He also highlighted that the central government is focused on both industrial and agricultural development of Telangana as he said that out of the seven textile parks to be set up across the country, one will be set up in Telangana, and will thus result in more job opportunities. Laying emphasis on his government’s focus on investing in health and education, PM Modi talked about the laying foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar today.

Great vibrancy at the public meeting in Hyderabad. Do watch! https://t.co/XlC3y6hbXR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

Earlier today, Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by PM Modi from the Secunderabad Railway station. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated the people of Telangana for the newly launched Vande Bharat train.

Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express that enhances connectivity between Secunderabad and Tirupati. I congratulate the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for this train. pic.twitter.com/BDJf9odw2k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

“Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express that enhances connectivity between Secunderabad and Tirupati. I congratulate the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for this train,” PM Modi tweeted.